SELAH — Playing for the first time in well over a year, and playing a squad with a game already under its belt, the Ellensburg football team fell to Selah, 17-6 Friday night.
The Bulldogs (0-1) offense had a tough go at it in its first game, with just 169 yards, and only 42 yards on the ground. In the first half, especially, the Bulldogs only managed a single first down.
“You could see they were a little more oiled as a machine than we were,” EHS head coach Jeff Zenisek said. “Penalty-wise, we did pretty good. Having that first game helps, and then us going up against an actual opponent rather than against each other makes a big difference.”
Still, with their backs against the wall, the Bulldogs managed to punch it into the end zone, finally in the fourth quarter. After botching a red zone opportunity of its previous possession, EHS drove right back down the field in four plays, with quarterback Ryker Fortier finding tailback George Wright for a 15-yard touchdown.
“To have them keep chipping and chipping and chipping away and doing some good things, that was awesome,” Zenisek said.
Fortier finished with 127 yards passing, including a touchdown and one interception. His top target was William Allenbaugh, who caught five passes for 98 yards.
The Ellensburg defense, working with a short field for most of the game, came up with some huge stops against the Vikings’ (1-1) offense, including a few fourth-down stands in the red zone. Aside from a 48-yard touchdown run from junior Rollin Levon, the Bulldogs managed to bottle up the Vikings offense fairly well, holding them to 254 total yards. Levon scored twice for the Vikings.
“We could compete with them for sure,” Zenisek said. “I see a lot of mistakes that we made, you know, a back going the wrong way, a receiver running the wrong route, Ryker opening up the wrong way, just things that happen that we have to clean up. If we clean those things up we have a better chance.”
But despite the loss, and the long layoff, Zenisek and the rest of the EHS football team are just excited to be back on the field. Losing several seniors, and dealing with some attrition due to the delayed season, the Bulldogs are starting several freshmen and underclassmen to help compensate, and Zenisek is excited to see them grow throughout the season they finally get to play.
“They’ve been excited, no one ever thought we’d get to this point,” he said. “They’ve been pumped the whole time … They’ve been resilient, which I’m proud of.”
Ellensburg will return home next weekend for its home opener against East Valley on March 5 at 7 p.m.