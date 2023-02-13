The No. 1 Class 2A champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team will be at home Thursday in pursuit of its third Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament title and 47th win in a row.
The Bulldogs (20-0 overall) are scheduled to see three-seed Prosser (16-6) in the final for a second consecutive year, this time at 7 p.m. The winner qualifies for the Feb. 24-25 first round of Class 2A State.
“We are EHS,” chanted the K-9 Unit Student section and the Ellensburg cheerleaders Saturday as the Bulldogs built a 16-7 first-quarter lead in a 60-30 semifinal home win over fourth-seed Grandview (11-11) Saturday.
The Bulldogs sealed their 12th win by at least 30 points and carry a 33-point average differential to Prosser’s 10.1.
The Mustangs, featuring All-CWAC First Team sophomores Lay’lee Dixon and Adriana Milanez, upset senior CWAC Player of the Year Annalee Coronado, Coach of the Year Adolfo Coronado and second-seed Othello (13-9) in a 56-51 road semifinal Saturday.
Olivia Anderson, a 6-foot, 6-inch senior center committed to the University of Washington women’s basketball, was named to the First Team for the second time since 2021 as Rylee Leishman, Jamison Philip and Quinn Rogel made the second team.
Anderson shot 6-for-11 and 4-for-6 from the free-throw line on the way to 16 points — 10 in the third — and five rebounds Saturday. Alana Marrs put in 12 points and a pair of rebounds, and Philip went for 10 points, eight assists and a rebound. Rogel (eight points and an assist) cleaned the glass for 10 rebounds.
Grandview's 5-foot, 9-inch senior wing/post Natalee Trevino, who eclipsed 1,000 career points in a 52-46 home quarterfinal triumph against five-seed East Valley Feb. 8, led the Greyhounds with seven points.