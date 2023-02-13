Support Local Journalism


The No. 1 Class 2A champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team will be at home Thursday in pursuit of its third Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament title and 47th win in a row.

The Bulldogs (20-0 overall) are scheduled to see three-seed Prosser (16-6) in the final for a second consecutive year, this time at 7 p.m. The winner qualifies for the Feb. 24-25 first round of Class 2A State.


