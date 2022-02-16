The Bulldog basketball girls are Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament champions!
Top seed Ellensburg scattered two seed Prosser 59-19 at home in the District 5/6 championship Wednesday and qualified for its second Class 2A regionals in three years.
The Bulldogs (22-0 overall) also celebrated their third defeat of Prosser (16-6) in 17 days after outlasting the Mustangs 48-31 on the road Jan. 31 and running through them 65-38 Feb. 4 in Ellensburg.
Ellensburg is Class 2A's only unbeaten this winter, and was also 22-0 entering regionals on the way to its sixth-place state run in 2020.
"I think it went really well," said Bulldogs junior forward/post Olivia Anderson, who scored nine of her 20 points in the first quarter Wednesday as Ellensburg led 22-2 into the second and 35-9 at halftime. "I think we all had a good team connection and we played really well together. We all played really hard tonight because we knew it's really hard to beat a team three times, so we all came together and just worked as one tonight."
The Bulldogs win by a 41.8-point average (64.5-22.7) this season and will prepare for regionals against an opponent to be announced while Prosser is to welcome third-seeded Othello (15-8) in a winner-to-regionals CWAC second-place game scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
Regional winners reach the Hardwood Classic set for March 2-5 at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Ellensburg has gone as high as second in the state in 17 trips since 1973-74 after getting to the Class 2A final against River Ridge (Olympia) in 2007-08.
"I think our defense is super amazing and our guards do a great job with lockdown defense on top," said Anderson, who pulled down eight rebounds and blocked three shots. "I think team chemistry is huge: Good communication. It feels really great to be back playing again."
Jamison Philip scored six of her 10 points in the first eight minutes and came away with seven steals, three assists and a pair of rebounds. Rylee Leishman went for 10 boards, five steals, four assists and a pair of blocks.
"Now we're going to start facing teams that are deep like us and play like us, and it'll be really interesting to see," Bulldogs coach Jeff Whitney said. "We've got some kids who are just so long and lean, but they can run track, or they're soccer players who are so fast because they're forwards, and they're the fastest kids on the soccer team but they can still dribble the ball. That's why we do so much ball-handling with the soccer kids. We're very fortunate: Not only are they great players, they're great girls and great kids."
Ellensburg has won all of its games this season — besides Othello's 2-0 Feb. 5 forfeit — by no fewer than 17 points and by as many as 72 points.
"I'm very proud of our team," Whitney said. "I've coached 30 years, and I don't think I've had a team that all play as hard, one through the end of our bench. They're all productive in some parts of the game: That was something we wanted to see, and we saw it to this point."
Six-foot Mustangs senior power forward and all-CWAC First Team pick Halle Wright led her side with nine points as Prosser put in more points from the free throw line (10) than from the field.
"We've got between 10 and 11 days, so we'll be doing a lot of practicing," Whitney said. "We're going to have some time off because we have some kids back, so to have that you've got to have some breaks, and I think coaches sometimes forget to take breaks ... You know what you're doing and you have a talented team ... They're ready to go. I want them to stay healthy, but I want them to have fun. You don't get up 30 in a championship game that fast if they weren't having fun."
ELLENSBURG 59, PROSSER 19
Wednesday at Ellensburg High School
PRO 2 7 4 6 — 19
ELL 22 13 16 8 — 59
SCORING — Prosser (16-6): Halle Wright 9, Kendra Groeneveld 4, Malia Cortes 2, Lay'lee Dixon 2, Amia Ibarra, Kambree Blair. 3-pointers — 1 (Wright). Totals 4 10-16 19. Ellensburg (22-0): Olivia Anderson 20, Jamison Philip 10, Dylan Philip 7, Quinn Rogel 7, Maddie Kennedy-Colson 4, Katie Blume 4, Rylee Leishman 4, Layne Rogel 3. 3-pointers — 3 (D. Philip, J. Philip, Anderson). Totals 20 16-22 59.