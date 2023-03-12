Support Local Journalism


With a parade west up East University Way and south down North Main Street on the way to a standing-room-only awards banquet Friday at The Porch, the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball and cheer teams celebrated a second Class 2A basketball championship in a row.

Nashville’s John Stone Band and Tim Watson the Firebreathin’ Fiddle Man played Friday and were back in the benefit and silent auction for former Ellensburg High coach Jeff Whitney on Saturday.


