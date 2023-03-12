With a parade west up East University Way and south down North Main Street on the way to a standing-room-only awards banquet Friday at The Porch, the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball and cheer teams celebrated a second Class 2A basketball championship in a row.
Nashville’s John Stone Band and Tim Watson the Firebreathin’ Fiddle Man played Friday and were back in the benefit and silent auction for former Ellensburg High coach Jeff Whitney on Saturday.
“These events don’t happen all the time,” Ellensburg High Principal Beau Snow said. “The one message that I want to say to the cheerleaders and the basketball players and the parents is, find a way to remember these moments. … To win back-to-back takes all of you in this room. It doesn’t happen without each and every one of them, so, as the principal of the high school, I want to tell everyone here ‘Thank you’ because there were hundreds and hundreds of little girls watching all of you do your thing last weekend that will never ever forget the feeling that you gave them.”
Ellensburg High cheer coach Lori Leach made special mention of the 50-plus new cheers, weekly routines and halftime routines to learn.
"I think we’ve seen the girls grow and perform, and they have done so much to get to this point and have worked so hard, so I’m so excited to be able to recognize them tonight,” Leach said.
The basketball team’s 51-game win streak began 70-15 at home against Class 4A Eastmont Nov. 27, 2021, and the Bulldogs won by a 31.4-point average this winter.
“I feel like we always got people’s respect by playing the right way, playing hard, playing smart, playing together and doing it not just at one level but in the whole entire program,” said girls’ basketball coach Tim Ravet, who won his fourth state title after leading Kittitas Secondary School’s boys to a Class 2B three-peat in 2017, 2018 and 2019. “In my mind they’re all the same – it’s not JV, it’s not C, it’s not varsity, we’re all one.”
Ravet’s staff of Kathy Delvo, Rocky Gibson, Riley Sivak, Jeff Zenisek and Daphne Mahre came on as the athletic department announced Ravet's hire Aug. 18, 2022, before the Nov. 29 season opener.
“I played on a state championship football team back in Wyoming and that was special, but it’s nothing compared to this,” said Zenisek, who also leads Ellensburg High on the gridiron and for whom Ravet played 30 years ago.
Ravet and Gibson have been best friends since third or fourth grade, and their sons Brock Ravet and Bailey Gibson belong to the Kittitas boys’ basketball dynasty.
“All I can think of is how thankful and how proud I was of these kids taking on a new coaching staff,” Rocky Gibson said. “The game of basketball requires a lot of effort mentally and physically, so that’s not something that you can just halfway decide. You have to completely be welcoming and open up to that coaching staff, and I think these girls did that.”
After the celebrations, the run at a third trophy begins.
“It starts with the cheer and the spirit of the school, the principal and the A.D., and the people that are out before we take the floor to make sure that our schedule’s good and competitive and making sure that these kids get the most they can out of basketball,” Ravet said. “To go as far as we did and as fast as we did, obviously the success they had last year and all the time that the families have put in traveling all over the country — to make this community better and proud and to be really, really good basketball players but even better people, I think that’s a credit to the parents and the families and knowing what’s important.”