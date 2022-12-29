...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact I-90.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
Olivia Anderson (23), Quinn Rogel (22), Layne Rogel (15), Jamison Philip (12), and the Ellensburg High School basketball team tip off against Class 1A Cashmere at 9 a.m. Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Jamison Philip, Olivia Anderson and the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won their 34th game in a row on the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout’s opening day Thursday in Yakima.
The sophomore guard’s 22 points and six steals and the senior center’s 17 points, seven rebounds and five blocks helped to pull Class 4A AC Davis from the unbeaten, 58-48.
“It was pretty close the whole way, and we were able to get them in foul trouble,” Ellensburg varsity assistant Rocky Gibson said. “Jamison attacked the basket, and they were doubling Olivia, so we were happy to see that balance. Olivia really committed and got some key buckets when the game was an eight- to 10-point difference toward the end.”
Brooke Ravet (six points), Quinn Rogel (five points, 11 rebounds), Alana Marrs (four points), Rylee Leishman (two points, four steals) and Layne Rogel (two points) lifted Ellensburg to 8-0 overall and dropped the Pirates to 7-1.
Davis senior guard Nevaeh Patterson, 6-foot senior center Shaela Allen-Greggs and junior guard Esmeralda Galindo all scored 11 points each.
Next for the Bulldogs is returning Class 1A third-place Cashmere (7-1), on a six-game streak, scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at the SunDome.