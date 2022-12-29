EHS girls

Olivia Anderson (23), Quinn Rogel (22), Layne Rogel (15), Jamison Philip (12), and the Ellensburg High School basketball team tip off against Class 1A Cashmere at 9 a.m. Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Jamison Philip, Olivia Anderson and the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won their 34th game in a row on the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout’s opening day Thursday in Yakima.

The sophomore guard’s 22 points and six steals and the senior center’s 17 points, seven rebounds and five blocks helped to pull Class 4A AC Davis from the unbeaten, 58-48.


