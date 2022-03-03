Senior guard Dylan Philip, left, receives a sportsmanship medallion from Ellensburg High School athletic director Cole Kanyer after the Bulldog girls' Class 2A quarterfinal win against West Valley (Spokane) Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Bulldogs junior forward Quinn Rogel (22) and senior guard Dylan Philip, right, defend midcourt against West Valley (Spokane) in the Class 2A quarterfinals Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs junior forward Quinn Rogel (22) brings the ball up the floor against West Valley (Spokane) senior guard Rylen Palmer (35) in the Class 2A quarterfinals Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs junior forward/post Olivia Anderson shoots a free throw in Ellensburg's Class 2A quarterfinal against West Valley (Spokane) Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs freshman forward Layne Rogel (15) shoots a free throw in Ellensburg's Class 2A quarterfinal against West Valley (Spokane) Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Ellensburg High School students cheer for their Bulldog basketball girls in the Class 2A quarterfinals against West Valley (Spokane) Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Senior guard Dylan Philip, left, receives a sportsmanship medallion from Ellensburg High School athletic director Cole Kanyer after the Bulldog girls' Class 2A quarterfinal win against West Valley (Spokane) Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
No. 9 West Valley (Spokane) could not pull its second upset in a row against Ellensburg in the WIAA Class 2A Girls’ Basketball quarterfinals Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Instead, the second seed Bulldogs blew out the Eagles 60-42 for their first semifinal appearance since their fifth-place run in 2015-16 and their sixth since their sixth-place Class 4A finish in 1973-74.
Up ahead for Ellensburg (24-0 overall), chasing its first state championship, are No. 4 WF West of Chehalis (21-5) and All-Evergreen Conference First Team selections Drea Brumfield (a 6-foot-3-inch senior guard/forward and NCAA Division I Pepperdine University commit) and Kyla McCallum (a 5-foot-9-inch senior guard), who got the better of the Bulldogs in regionals in 2020, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday at the SunDome.
The 2013-14 Class 2A champion Bearcats beat third seed Hudson’s Bay Thursday for their seventh semifinal since 1988-89, from which the winner will see Friday’s (8) Burlington-Edison/(11) Prosser winner in the final set for 5 p.m. Saturday at the SunDome.
West Valley (21-3) eliminated No. 1 Evergreen Conference champion Tumwater in the first round March 2 but could not slow Dylan and Jamison Philip in the open court Thursday.
Dylan, who received a sportsmanship medallion after the quarterfinal, led fast breaks for 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and four steals, and Jamison followed for eight points and five steals as the Bulldogs led 22-7 after a quarter, 32-23 at halftime and 50-36 through three.
Olivia Anderson (five rebounds and two steals) and Katie Blume kept the Eagles defense on edge with 10 points as West Valley sophomore guard Chloe DeHaro led her side with 18 points.