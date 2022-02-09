The regular season was perfect for the Bulldog basketball girls, and it’s time to keep it up in the Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament.
Top-seed Ellensburg (20-0 overall, 12-0 CWAC and 30-2, 21-2 in 2021-22), the conference champion for the third season in a row, is scheduled to open the CWAC Tournament at home against fourth-seeded Grandview at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“I would say our focus is making sure we continue to do the same things each day that make us successful and to worry about what we do, not anyone else,” Bulldogs junior guard Rylee Leishman said.
The winner will advance to the championship game against the (3) Othello/(2) Prosser winner set for 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the higher seed while the loser will host (6) Ephrata in consolation at 7 p.m. Monday.
Ellensburg beat the Greyhounds (10-10, 7-5) 57-37 Dec. 17, 2021, in Grandview, and completed the season sweep 66-14 at home Jan. 18.
Dylan Philip, a senior guard, is the new CWAC Player of the Year scoring 16.26 points per contest through Wednesday, Jamison Philip (11.16) is a freshman first-team guard, Leishman and senior wing/forward Katie Blume are second-team selections and Maddie Kennedy-Colson is an honorable mention junior forward/post, the CWAC announced Tuesday.
Othello’s Adolfo Coronado is the Coach of the Year, and Ephrata won the Team Sportsmanship award.
Greyhounds junior wing/post Natalee Trevino is a CWAC first-team pick as Grandview is outscored 45.8-46.6 per game while the Bulldogs outrun opponents by a first-place 61.7-20.9.