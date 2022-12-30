Class 1A No. 6 Cashmere could not keep the Class 2A champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team from its 35th win in a row at the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout on Friday in Yakima.
Instead, the Bulldogs, on the same SunDome floor where they lifted their first state trophy against Burlington-Edison in March, snapped Cashmere’s six-game streak 51-34 after sending new Class 4A No. 3 AC Davis to its first loss 58-48 there Thursday.
Cashmere coach Brent Darnell and his side (7-2 overall), back from third in the state to Lynden Christian and Nooksack Valley, were wary that “a No. 1 team like Ellensburg will have no mercy,” as they trailed 26-8 at intermission, but resolved to beat the Bulldogs to the point of attack in the third and fourth quarters.
“Post,” called Ellensburg coach Tim Ravet as his Bulldogs (9-0) worked into Alana Marrs at the block up 49-27 with 4:21 left in the contest after leading 45-22 through three.
Olivia Anderson led with 25 points, seven rebounds and two blocks as Jamison Philip (seven points, five steals and four assists), Quinn Rogel and Brooke Ravet (six points each), Rylee Leishman (three points) and Layne Rogel and Marrs (two points each) sealed their sixth rout of at least 17 points.
Sophomore forward Ellie Bessonette carried Cashmere with 15 points.
Against Davis (7-1), Philip (22 points and six steals), Anderson (17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks) and the Bulldogs found a good challenge.
“It was pretty close the whole way, and we were able to get them in foul trouble,” varsity assistant Rocky Gibson said. “Jamison attacked the basket and they were doubling Olivia, so we were happy to see that balance. Olivia really committed and got some key buckets when the game was an eight-to-10-point difference towards the end.”
Brooke Ravet (six points), Quinn Rogel (five points, 11 rebounds), Marrs (four points), Leishman (two points, four steals) and Layne Rogel (two points) helped to hold Davis senior guard Nevaeh Patterson, 6-foot senior center Shaela Allen-Greggs and junior guard Esmeralda Galindo to 11 points each.
Next for No. 2 Ellensburg, 2-0 in the Central Washington Athletic Conference, winning by a 28.2-point average and ranked only behind Lynden (8-0) as of press time Friday, is a trip to No. 6 Prosser (5-2, 1-0) with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.