Class 1A No. 6 Cashmere could not keep the Class 2A champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team from its 35th win in a row at the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout on Friday in Yakima.

Instead, the Bulldogs, on the same SunDome floor where they lifted their first state trophy against Burlington-Edison in March, snapped Cashmere’s six-game streak 51-34 after sending new Class 4A No. 3 AC Davis to its first loss 58-48 there Thursday.


