The more Tim Ravet’s Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team grows into its new system, the more difficult keeping the Bulldogs from their second Class 2A championship in a row will be.
With a frenetic approach under Ravet, top-ranked Ellensburg (10-0 overall, 3-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference before its trip to 5-5, 0-2 Ephrata Friday) dribbles to score and punches first in the paint so the defense can’t react.
“More athletic, more athletic,” called Ravet, who led Kittitas Secondary School’s boys to 2017, 2018 and 2019 Class 2B titles and became the Bulldogs’ head coach in August 2022, during defensive stance work Thursday. “Know what’s coming your way.”
Ellensburg is 36-0, 15-0 since its 2021-22 season premiere and leads Clarkston (3-1) and Sequim (10-0) atop the WIAA RPI Rankings. East Valley (4-5, 2-0), second to Ellensburg in the CWAC, is scheduled for a 4 p.m. visit Saturday.
The Bulldogs’ two-hour practices are ever faster with two-minute drills and a buzzer at the end of each, and it only helps Ellensburg’s 27.9-point average scoring margin.
“The clock timing definitely keeps you on your toes,” said Jamison Philip, a sophomore guard. “The coaching style is way different—that you just have to get used to. Practices aren’t repeated very much, and how we did in our game is what we work on, which is something different almost every time.”
Also called “skinnies,” drills may address fighting through screens with arms out, and Ravet’s intent is to be a good teacher with “lips and fingertips.” That means talking about it, putting it on your fingertips and actually doing it, and breaking it down into the smallest pieces so it’s clear and concise.
“It’s just a lot more intense,” said Rylee Leishman, a senior guard whom Ravet calls the team’s captain and heartbeat as she makes things happen. “You have to always be thinking what’s next. It makes us work harder, like, ‘OK, we’ve got five minutes,’ then we’re off to the next one. In practice, there’s no time to shoot around and talk about other stuff.”
An approach like this is why Ellensburg’s girls’ basketball parents were all-in for Ravet after Jeff Whitney’s departure in April. With Ravet are assistant coach Kathy Delvo, volunteer Rocky Gibson, junior varsity coach Riley Sivak and C-Team coach Jeff Zenisek.
“I hope we’re all unique as coaches to try to figure out the right pulse and the right measuring stick to keep them on track, and we run a pretty tight ship,” Ravet said. “Every minute is pretty much calculated in practice to try to stay with that so we don’t get too long into anything, and we touch on a lot of different stuff, and obviously we call them ‘minis’ when we break drills down and try to help the overall picture, show them the big picture and break it down into pieces. I think that might be different from some who just play a lot of five-on-five.”
This week may be the healthiest the Bulldogs have been in 2022-23 as Leishman, Anderson, Philip, Quinn Rogel, Kavara Jones, Tim’s daughter Brooke and Layne Rogel run with varsity newcomers Daphne Mahre, Ella Armstrong, Alana Marrs, Molly Maffat, Ellie Markus and June Nemrow.
“We’ve had hurt, injury, sickness—we’ve had every excuse,” Tim Ravet said. “It’s been with so many different kids that we haven’t really had the same kids this entire year or for a full week. That’s not an excuse. They’ve dealt with it, and that’s what makes you good.”
Each player and her parents signed up for an independent film review, and Leishman, Anderson and Philip all agreed that this year has been a lot different and that “entertaining” is a good word for Ravet at team dinners.
“I feel like we just have to make the most of every minute,” said Anderson, a senior center. “With the clock, it’s something that just keeps us focused. I think he makes practices intense so we’re ready for game situations, so we practice hard so that games are easy. It’s definitely worth it. It’s hard; it’s a grind, but I think coming out of it there’s going to be a really good outcome.”