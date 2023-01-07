Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The more Tim Ravet’s Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team grows into its new system, the more difficult keeping the Bulldogs from their second Class 2A championship in a row will be.

With a frenetic approach under Ravet, top-ranked Ellensburg (10-0 overall, 3-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference before its trip to 5-5, 0-2 Ephrata Friday) dribbles to score and punches first in the paint so the defense can’t react.


Tags

Recommended for you