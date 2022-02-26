Rebecca Johnson (34), Olivia Anderson (23), Maddie Kennedy-Colson (32), Dylan Philip (3), Alana Marrs (44), Kavara Jones (1), Rylee Leishman (10) and the Ellensburg High School girls' basketball team celebrate their WIAA Class 2A regional win against Washougal Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
Rebecca Johnson (34), Olivia Anderson (23), Maddie Kennedy-Colson (32), Dylan Philip (3), Alana Marrs (44), Kavara Jones (1), Rylee Leishman (10) and the Ellensburg High School girls' basketball team celebrate their WIAA Class 2A regional win against Washougal Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
The Ellensburg High School girls' basketball team celebrates its WIAA Class 2A regional win over Washougal with the traveling K-9 Unit student section Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs senior guard Dylan Philip (3) goes in for a fast break layup against Washougal Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Ellensburg High School students cheer on their girls' basketball team Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Coach Jeff Whitney and the Bulldog girls' basketball discuss strategy in a timeout against Washougal Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldog freshman guard/forward Layne Rogel (15) passes against Washougal Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldog senior guard/forward Katie Blume (41) shoots against Washougal Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
Bulldogs Washougal
Bulldog junior forward/post Olivia Anderson (23) shoots over Washougal senior guard/forward Carissa De La Rocha (20) Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs junior guard/forward Quinn Rogel (22) boxes out on a free throw against Washougal sophomore guard/forward Savea Mansfield (3) Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
The second seed Bulldog girls will find out who their WIAA Class 2A quarterfinal opponent is soon enough.
Ellensburg (23-0 overall), this far into state for the second time in three years and the 13th since 1973-74 in search of its first championship, is scheduled to play the No. 1 Tumwater (23-1)/No. 9 West Valley of Spokane (21-2) first-round winner at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
“I’m just glad to say the word ‘Thursday’ instead of ‘Wednesday,’” said Bulldogs coach Jeff Whitney after Ellensburg’s 56-31 regional win over seventh-seeded 2019 Class 2A champion Washougal (16-5) of the Greater St. Helens League Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima. “That’s really what this game was about: Making sure we didn’t have to earn our way to stay in state.”
Tumwater features Evergreen Conference co-MVPs Aubrey Amendala (a 5-foot-6-inch senior guard) and Natalie Sumrok (a 6-foot senior forward) and Coach of the Year Robin Johnson, while West Valley unleashes senior guards Delani Walker (5-foot-8) and Rylen Palmer (5-foot-3) and senior posts Madison Carr (5-foot-10) and 6-foot Aliyah Henry.
The Thunderbirds and Eagles are to face off at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the SunDome, and the Bulldogs win by a 41-point (64.1-23.1) average through Saturday.
“The way they run, I wouldn’t want to be going against that defense,” Whitney said. “I’m proud of them, and they are frivolous: It’s just go, go, go. They’re aggressive and they push the ball.”
Dylan Philip (four rebounds, four steals and three assists) and Katie Blume (five rebounds, four steals and three assists) scored 14 and 12 respective points against Washougal as Ellensburg led 13-6 through a quarter, 25-12 at halftime and 41-20 after three.
Five-foot-eleven-inch Panthers senior guard/forward Jaiden Bea led her Panthers, who ventured 169 miles northeast to Davis and will continue their pursuit of their second title in the first round against 10 seed White River of Buckley (20-4) at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the SunDome, with 19 points.
The Bulldogs’ traveling friends, family and fans, eager for the next runaway win, filled Davis’ gym and can do the same two miles southeast at the SunDome.