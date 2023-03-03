Support Local Journalism


With a 38-12 second-half run in its Class 2A quarterfinal against 10th-seed Othello Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome, the top-seed returning champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won its 49th game in a row, 62-29.

The Bulldogs (23-0 overall) are scheduled to face fourth-seed Prosser (19-7), from which they took a second consecutive District 5/6 Tournament crown, in a 7:15 p.m. semifinal Friday at the SunDome.


