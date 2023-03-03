With a 38-12 second-half run in its Class 2A quarterfinal against 10th-seed Othello Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome, the top-seed returning champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won its 49th game in a row, 62-29.
The Bulldogs (23-0 overall) are scheduled to face fourth-seed Prosser (19-7), from which they took a second consecutive District 5/6 Tournament crown, in a 7:15 p.m. semifinal Friday at the SunDome.
“D up,” Ellensburg's Bulldog blue-dressed K-9 Unit Student Section chanted as its side kept Othello’s 5-foot, 10-inch senior guard, Central Washington Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Central Washington University women’s basketball commitment Annalee Coronado to 12 points on 3-for-10 shooting, six rebounds and four assists.
“Bulldog power,” the students chanted with 15 seconds left in the evening.
Olivia Anderson, a 6-foot-6 senior center bound for University of Washington women’s basketball, led with 23 points on 10-for-16 shooting, five rebounds, an assist, four blocks and a steal. Jamison Philip, a 5-foot-7 sophomore guard, scored 12 points with four rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Ellensburg made 50 percent of its field goals and 41.7 percent of its 3-pointers to Othello’s respective 27.3 and 23.1. The Bulldogs scored 29 points off of 16 Huskies turnovers as well as 12 second-chance points and 11 bench points.
Othello (18-10), under direction of Annalee’s father and CWAC Coach of the Year Adolfo Coronado, led by a point for 29 seconds in the first quarter.
Coronado and Anderson embraced near midcourt after the contest. Anderson also received a WIAA sportsmanship award, presented by Ellensburg High athletic director Cole Kanyer.