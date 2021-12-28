Support Local Journalism


The Class 2A No. 10 Bulldog girls will make Ellensburg High’s solo appearance in the first day of the year-end Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shooutout — reduced from 26 teams to around 16 with winter weather and health concerns — Tuesday in Yakima.

The girls (7-0 overall and 17-2 in 2021) can improve their longest win streak of the year to eight in a 3 p.m. matinee against Class 1A No. 17 Zillah (4-2).

The boys (3-3), off to their best start since they opened 4-2 on the way to unseating Selah for the Central Washington Athletic Conference regular-season championship in 2018-19, were frozen out of their Tuesday matchup with Class 1A/2A/3A No. 12 Lynden (5-1).

The girls (2-0 CWAC and second to 8-1, 2-0 No. 13 Othello) lead the conference in field goals made (27 per game), 3-pointers made (six per game), average scoring and defense (68 points to 17 allowed per game) and average scoring margin (50) where 5-foot-9-inch junior guard/forward/center scoring leader Annalee Coronado (22 points per) and the Huskies’ average point differential is 21.

Dylan Philip is fourth among CWAC scorers with 14 points per contest, Katie Blume (13) is eighth, Jamison Philip (11) is 12th and Rylee Leishman (10) is 14th.

The girls’ and boys’ respective prospective Wednesday tilts against Class 2A/3A/4A Mt. Spokane (1-5) and Class 2B No. 13 Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-0 and 18-3 in 2021, and eager for its first game since its 68-48 win Dec. 17 in Kittitas) are on standby through Tuesday.

