Ellensburg girls’ basketball will see Zillah at SunDome Shootout; boys versus Lynden put on ice By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Dec 28, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Bulldogs junior guard Rylee Leishman (10) releases a layup against Zillah Tuesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior guard/forward Katie Blume (41) lifts for a layup against Zillah Tuesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs freshman guard Jamison Philip (12) completes a fast break against Zillah Tuesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs junior guard/forward Quinn Rogel (22) defends against Zillah senior guard Kassy Garza Tuesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs junior guard Rylee Leishman (10) pushes the ball up the floor against Zillah Tuesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs freshman guard Jamison Philip hustles to retrieve a loose ball against Zillah Tuesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Freshman guard/forward Layne Rogel (15), sophomore guard/forward Brooke Ravet (42) and the Bulldogs break a huddle against Zillah Tuesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Class 2A No. 10 Bulldog girls will make Ellensburg High’s solo appearance in the first day of the year-end Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shooutout — reduced from 26 teams to around 16 with winter weather and health concerns — Tuesday in Yakima.The girls (7-0 overall and 17-2 in 2021) can improve their longest win streak of the year to eight in a 3 p.m. matinee against Class 1A No. 17 Zillah (4-2).The boys (3-3), off to their best start since they opened 4-2 on the way to unseating Selah for the Central Washington Athletic Conference regular-season championship in 2018-19, were frozen out of their Tuesday matchup with Class 1A/2A/3A No. 12 Lynden (5-1). The girls (2-0 CWAC and second to 8-1, 2-0 No. 13 Othello) lead the conference in field goals made (27 per game), 3-pointers made (six per game), average scoring and defense (68 points to 17 allowed per game) and average scoring margin (50) where 5-foot-9-inch junior guard/forward/center scoring leader Annalee Coronado (22 points per) and the Huskies’ average point differential is 21.Dylan Philip is fourth among CWAC scorers with 14 points per contest, Katie Blume (13) is eighth, Jamison Philip (11) is 12th and Rylee Leishman (10) is 14th.The girls’ and boys’ respective prospective Wednesday tilts against Class 2A/3A/4A Mt. Spokane (1-5) and Class 2B No. 13 Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-0 and 18-3 in 2021, and eager for its first game since its 68-48 win Dec. 17 in Kittitas) are on standby through Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jake McNeal Author email Follow Jake McNeal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesWSDOT crews face constant winter challenges with shifting pass conditionsGarey Williams was a great musician, but better manTensions between city and school district over safety issues at Ida Nason-Aronica Elementary continueSuspect arrested for numerous burglariesTOP 10- No. 8- Extreme heat wave grips county in JuneEllensburg boys' basketball will see Lynden, Cle Elum-Roslyn at Wilbur-Ellis SunDome ShootoutDec. 21 blotter: Stolen agateDec. 20 blotter: Forklift joyrideLocal motorcycle club raises record sum for annual toy driveDec. 20 blotter: Multiple vehicle prowls, thefts Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter