For the second time in 364 days Saturday, the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team celebrated a Class 2A championship against Burlington-Edison on the Yakima Valley SunDome’s South Court.
The top-seed Bulldogs celebrated a 56-28 win and their 51st triumph in a row.
Ellensburg (25-0 overall) cut down both nets after its latest virtual home final 40 minutes south of its alma mater and three hours southeast of third-seed Burlington-Edison High.
“I definitely think that we take pride in that,” said Olivia Anderson, a 6-foot, 6-inch senior center and University of Washington women’s basketball commitment, of the streak. “We work our butts off every day. I think it shows in games like this that we’re just going to go out and, like Coach Ravet says, play to a standard and not a scoreboard.”
Anderson was voted the Class 2A Girls’ All-Tournament Team MVP by media members and statistical staff as she led all scorers with 16 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and three steals. Jamison Philip joined her on the First Team with 14 points, and Alana Marrs went for 10 points.
“Back to back,” chanted the K-9 Unit Student Section as the Bulldogs pulled ahead 52-24 with 1:30 left in the evening. After the final horn, Ellensburg lifted the state trophy beneath Queen’s “We Are the Champions" for the second time.
The Bulldogs became the third WIAA program with repeat perfect seasons after Okanogan’s girls did it for Class 2B crowns in 2015 and 2016, and Colton’s girls pulled it off for Class 1B titles in 2014 and 2015.
“It’s so exciting, it’s surreal, but we’re here and we’re hoping to do it again,” Philip said.
Ellensburg carried a 21-12 edge into intermission but, with Philip’s 3-point third-quarter buzzer beater from the top, surged into the fourth up 42-17.
“I think in the locker room it’s easy for us to point out and talk to each other about what we need to work on, and it gets us into our grind, and we want to punch them in the throat in the second half,” Philip said. “I really think that’s where all that comes from, and we never give up, we never let it end bad.”
The Bulldogs swiped 15 steals forced 31 turnovers in all as 5-foot-11 sophomore Chesah Holmes, tasked with defending against Anderson, had nine points for the Tigers (20-7).
Ellensburg won by a 31.4-point average in each of this winter's outings including a 45-39 decision Dec. 3 at new Class 4A champion Eastlake in Sammamish and a 51-34 Dec. 30 Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout takedown of Class 1A fourth-place Cashmere.
Anderson, Philip, Marrs, Rylee Leishman, Quinn Rogel, Kavara Jones, Brooke Ravet, Layne Rogel, Ella Armstrong, Molly Moffat, Ellie Markus and June Nemrow are Class 2A's best.
“I just couldn’t be more thankful for these girls,” Anderson said. “It’s such an amazing experience to get to do this again for the second time with this team, this group of girls, these seniors that I’ve grown up playing with, I couldn’t be more proud of my team.”
Bulldogs coach Tim Ravet is a fourth-time champion after his 2017, 2018 and 2019 Class 2B three-peat with Kittitas Secondary School’s boys.
“This has been really special,” said Ravet, who succeeded fourth-year Ellensburg coach Jeff Whitney in August 2022. “For Jeff, they put it on their legs. He left the cupboard really full. Tradition never graduates, and it’s great to do this with the respect you have for your former coach.”