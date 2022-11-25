Support Local Journalism


It’s time to see how far the Class 2A state champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team’s win streak will go.

After running through Burlington-Edison 52-32 for their first crown and their 26th win in a row March 5 at the Yakima Valley SunDome, the Central Washington Athletic Conference champion Bulldogs can make their third state trip in four years and their 19th since 1973-74.


