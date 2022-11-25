It’s time to see how far the Class 2A state champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team’s win streak will go.
After running through Burlington-Edison 52-32 for their first crown and their 26th win in a row March 5 at the Yakima Valley SunDome, the Central Washington Athletic Conference champion Bulldogs can make their third state trip in four years and their 19th since 1973-74.
With the new season on the heels of the Ellensburg volleyball team’s Nov. 18-19 state consolation semifinal run at the Yakima Valley SunDome, new coach Tim Ravet and the Bulldogs had their first practice Nov. 21 as players make the switch.
“There’s a lot of new that we’re trying to get in, to understand what we’re going to do, and install new things,” said Ravet, who led Kittitas Secondary School’s boys to 2017, 2018 and 2019 titles and follows Jeff Whitney’s four-year tenure including a 76-14 record and three CWAC trophies.
Ellensburg is perfect since its 49-42 loss to East Valley June 5, 2021 in Yakima, the de facto 2020-21 season finale as there was no postseason due to COVID-19 precautions, and Ravet reminds that success is a result of time spent on one’s craft.
Olivia Anderson, a 6-foot, 6-inch Class 2A Girls’ All-Tournament second team University of Washington women’s basketball commitment, is back with 5-foot-7 All-CWAC first team sophomore guard Jamison Philip and 5-foot-8 second team guard Rylee Leishman.
Seniors Quinn Rogel (a forward/post) and Rebecca Johnson (a post), juniors Kavara Jones (a guard) and Brooke Ravet (a forward/guard) and sophomore Layne Rogel (a forward/guard) complete the Bulldog core that won by a 63-24 per outing in the last go-round but must fill in the scoring gap left after Class 2A All-Tournament Most Valuable Player Dylan Philip, All-Tournament second team Katie Blume and CWAC honorable mention Maddie Kennedy-Coleman graduated.
This winter is scheduled to begin with a 5:45 p.m. contest at Class 4A Eastmont Tuesday in East Wenatchee before Class 3A consolation semifinalist Hermiston comes to town for a 5:45 p.m. contest Friday, and Ellensburg will head to Class 4A fifth-place Eastlake (Sammamish) for a 2 p.m. game Saturday.
Class 4A first-round qualifier Moses Lake will visit Dec. 9, the Bulldogs jump into CWAC play at home against Grandview Dec. 16, Clarkston visits Dec. 19, Ellensburg heads to Class 4A first-round qualifier Chiawana (Pasco) Dec. 20, and the Bulldogs will host Selah in a Jan. 20 Coaches Versus Cancer contest.
ELLENSBURG HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
The Ellensburg High School boys’ basketball team is back with four seniors in a run at its first Class 2A state appearance since 2015-16 and its 27th postseason since 1923-24.
The Bulldogs missed qualifying in a 62-56 Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament second-place game loss Feb. 19 in Grandview, and instead the Greyhounds reached regionals while Prosser made the state consolation semifinals.
Ellensburg’s 66 points per game was the CWAC’s best scoring offense as the Bulldogs’ 58 allowed per was the third-best scoring defense on the way to 14-8 overall and 8-4 CWAC records, but the district’s 3-point ace and third-leading scorer Cade Gibson graduated with fifth-leading scorer JT Fenz this spring.
Back into action jump 6-foot, 5-inch first-team guard/forward, CWAC free throw leader and seventh-leading scorer Emmett Fenz, 6-foot-11 honorable mention forward and Oregon State University commitment Gavin Marrs, 6-foot guard and Central Washington University track and field signee Josh Boast and 6-foot-7 guard/forward Eli Lewis.
Prosser, scheduled to host the Bulldogs Jan. 3 before visiting Jan. 21, projects to return 6-foot second-team junior guard Kory McClure and 5-foot-7 honorable mention senior guard JJ Reyes. Grandview, Ellensburg’s Dec. 16 CWAC home opener before the Bulldogs play there Jan. 17, bring back CWAC Coach of the Year Frankie Medina, 6-foot first-team junior guard Levi Dorsett and 5-foot-11 second-team senior guard Julian Garza.
The Bulldogs are set to open at Class 4A first-round qualifier Eastmont at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in East Wenatchee, Class 3A Hermiston will visit for a 7:15 p.m. contest Friday, and Ellensburg heads to Class 4A Eastlake for a 3:45 p.m. tipoff Saturday in Sammamish.
Class 4A Wenatchee welcomes the Bulldogs Dec. 6 as does Class 4A Moses Lake Dec. 9, Clarkston visits Dec. 19, Ellensburg will see no less than Class 3A regional qualifier Kelso and Class 1A Nooksack Valley Dec. 29-30 in the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout in Yakima, and Selah comes to town for a Coaches Versus Cancer game Jan. 20.