The Central Washington Athletic Conference regular-season champion Ellensburg High School girls’ and boys’ cross country teams are in for the Greater Spokane League’s best three miles.
Both Bulldog teams went unbeaten in six regular-season meets, and they, East Valley (Yakima), Ephrata, Grandview, Othello, Prosser and Selah are scheduled to contend with Clarkston, East Valley (Spokane), Pullman, Rogers, Shadle Park and West Valley (Spokane) beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Apple Ridge Cross Country Course in Yakima.
The top three teams and top 21 individuals not on those teams Saturday will qualify for the 5,000-meter Nov. 5 WIAA Class 2A State Championships at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
>>> Girls won their fourth CWAC championship in a row, and the boys won it for the first time since 2019 ???
Holly Fromherz leads the CWAC girls’ three-mile run in a personal-best 19 minutes, 19.6 seconds, June Nemrow is second (PR, 19:25.7), and Yutong Liang (PR, 19:51.8), Rylee Leishman (19:52.2) and Emma Beachy (PR, 20:07) are respective fourth, fifth and seventh.
Fromherz is also second in Class 2A to North Kitsap junior Salix Wartes-Kahl (19:07.3), Nemrow is third, Liang is seventh and Leishman is eighth.
In the CWAC boys’ three-mile, Chase Perez (16:19.9) is fourth to first-place Selah senior Eric Swedin (14:52), Mac Steele is seventh (PR, 16:30.8) and Joseph Fromherz is ninth (PR, 16:38.5).
Swedin is also out in front of the Class 2A three-mile where Selah junior Nicolas Spencer (15:19) is third, Ephrata junior Hayden Roberts (15:53) is seventh and Perez is 10th.
The GSL carries 3.1-mile rankings led by Pullman junior Leonardo Hoffman (17:38.7) on the boys’ side and Clarkston senior Mikoto Grimm (23:09.6) on the girls’. At that less-frequented distance, Hoffman and Grimm are Class 2A leaders in their respective 70- and 16-harrier fields.