The Central Washington Athletic Conference regular-season champion Ellensburg High School girls’ and boys’ cross country teams are in for the Greater Spokane League’s best.
Both Bulldog teams went unbeaten in six regular-season meets, and they, East Valley (Yakima), Ephrata, Grandview, Othello, Prosser and Selah are scheduled to contend with Clarkston, East Valley (Spokane), Pullman, Rogers, Shadle Park and West Valley (Spokane) in a glue meet scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the three-mile Apple Ridge Cross Country Course in Yakima.
The top three teams and top 21 individuals will qualify for the 5,000-meter Nov. 5 Class 2A state run at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
“I’m hoping both boys and girls have seven in top 21,” Ellensburg coach Jeff Hashimoto said. “The girls should win quite handily: They have a good shot at being in top three and a good shot at winning the whole thing.”
In an Athletic.net comparison of CWAC and GSL girls’ season-best 5,000 times, East Valley (Spokane) junior Logan Hofstee (17 minutes, 40 seconds) and seniors Abby Crossley (19:16.8) and Roxanne Fredericksen (19:17) are first, second and third. Ephrata senior Alexa Laughlin (19:43.2) is fourth, and the Bulldogs’ June Nemrow (19:48.9), Holly Fromherz (20:12.8) and Rylee Leishman (20:21) are fifth, sixth and eighth.
For the boys, Selah senior Eric Swedin (15:34.1) and junior Nicolas Spencer (15:47.3) are first and second, Ephrata junior Hayden Roberts (16:20.2) is third and Ellensburg’s Chase Perez (16:43.4) and Mac Steele (16:58.1) are sixth and 10th.
“The thing that will help us is the strength of our pack,” said Hashimoto, as runners finish as high as they can down the line to displace the competition with higher times and points. “I think our boys and girls have really come on during the year.”
The junior varsity girls and boys are also out to win their respective 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. meets, and Hashimoto is excited to see them set personal bests.