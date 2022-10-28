Support Local Journalism


The Central Washington Athletic Conference regular-season champion Ellensburg High School girls’ and boys’ cross country teams are in for the Greater Spokane League’s best.

Both Bulldog teams went unbeaten in six regular-season meets, and they, East Valley (Yakima), Ephrata, Grandview, Othello, Prosser and Selah are scheduled to contend with Clarkston, East Valley (Spokane), Pullman, Rogers, Shadle Park and West Valley (Spokane) in a glue meet scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the three-mile Apple Ridge Cross Country Course in Yakima.


