It’s another Class 2A finals with Burlington-Edison for the champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team.

The top-seed Bulldogs (24-0 overall) outhustled fourth-seed Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Prosser (19-8) in a 61-33 semifinal for their 50th win in a row Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome, and will see the third-seed Tigers (20-6) at 7 p.m. Saturday.


