It’s another Class 2A finals with Burlington-Edison for the champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team.
The top-seed Bulldogs (24-0 overall) outhustled fourth-seed Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Prosser (19-8) in a 61-33 semifinal for their 50th win in a row Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome, and will see the third-seed Tigers (20-6) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Ellensburg, unbeaten since Nov. 27, 2021, and running away with a 31.5-point average scoring differential this winter, derailed 1989 Class 1A and 2011 Class 2A titlist Prosser’s dream of a third state crown.
Brooke Ravet led all scorers with 12 points on 4-of-7 from 3-point range, two rebounds and three steals. Jamison Philip scored 10 points with six rebounds, an assist and four steals, and Quinn Rogel patrolled for 11 rebounds, six points and two steals.
Prosser strove early and often to feed 6-foot all-CWAC first-team sophomore Laylee Dixon, who came away with nine points, five rebounds and three blocks. The Mustangs led for 39 first-quarter seconds, however, as the Bulldogs jumped ahead 24-10 into the second and by as many as 28 points with 1:20 left in the fourth.
Ellensburg out-rebounded Prosser 40-17 and swiped 14 steals on the way to 21 points off of turnovers, 12 second-chance points and 18 points off the bench.
Philip received a WIAA sportsmanship medallion, presented by Ellensburg High School athletic director Cole Kanyer, after the final horn.