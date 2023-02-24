Support Local Journalism


The top-seed returning Class 2A champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team put away visiting eighth-seed Sequim 59-35 in the opening round Friday while, in a Class 2B boys’ loser-out primer at W.F. West High in Chehalis, 14th-seed Cle Elum-Roslyn fell 59-57 in overtime to 11-seed Wahkiakum (Cathlamet).

With a second left in the boys’ thriller, senior guard Brodie Avalon of Wahkiakum (18-7 overall) sank a runner from the right block.


