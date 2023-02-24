The top-seed returning Class 2A champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team put away visiting eighth-seed Sequim 59-35 in the opening round Friday while, in a Class 2B boys’ loser-out primer at W.F. West High in Chehalis, 14th-seed Cle Elum-Roslyn fell 59-57 in overtime to 11-seed Wahkiakum (Cathlamet).
With a second left in the boys’ thriller, senior guard Brodie Avalon of Wahkiakum (18-7 overall) sank a runner from the right block.
Jett Favero led the three-time repeat Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West titlist Warriors (20-5) with 20 points, four rebounds and two steals as Caleb Bogart came away with 13 points, an assist, six rebounds and a pair of steals.
Favero, Bogart, Luke Chafin (seven points, two assists, 10 rebounds and two steals), Joel Kelly (six points, two assists, a block, 14 rebounds, a steal and three deflections) and Dominick Johnson (nine points, two assists, a block, three rebounds, a steal and a deflection) and Cash Najar are scheduled to graduate this spring.
Next for the Bulldog girls (22-0), winners of 48 in a row who carry a 31.6-point average scoring surplus after a big fourth quarter against the Wolves (20-3), is a 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Ellensburg’s opponent will be determined in Wednesday’s Round of 12 at the SunDome.
Jamison Philip (14 points and six assists), Quinn Rogel (11 points, two assists and 14 rebounds) and Rylee Leishman (10 points, four assists and five rebounds) helped Ellensburg lead 11-10 through a quarter, 26-18 at intermission and 41-29 through three Friday.
Six-foot senior forward/center Jelissa Julmist and 5-foot, 3-inch senior guard Hannah Bates sparked Sequim with 14 and 12 respective points.