A little art, some added music and world-class rodeo, Ellensburg has it all this week with the First Friday Art Walk.
The art walk Friday evening will usher in the Labor Day Weekend and provide an added activity to enhance the 99th annual Ellensburg Rodeo.
On the music side, Billy Maguire and Jeff Dermond will play at the Gallery One Visual Art Center for the Annual Benefit Auction.
Fan favorites Chuck Boom are at the Gard Vinters and Wolfpack is scheduled to play Cornerstone Pie.
“I have this new blues thing I’ve been working on,” Maguire said. “But for the most part, we’ll be doing our normal John Prine–Bob Dylan-esque set. Jeff and I have been playing a lot together this summer. We just did this Back Porch gig up in Roslyn, so this will be fun to play at the gallery.”
The Gallery One Visual Arts Center promises a variety this month with the Annual Benefit Auction, which runs Sept. 2-23 in the Main Gallery.
The event is Gallery One’s signature multi-day event that will include an exhibit of donated items, the return of Artists in Action, and conclude with a dinner and a live auction at The Hotel Windrow.
The Laura and Ryan Wise exhibit — Landscapes and Legacy — has been extended in the Eveleth Green Gallery. After several years of living in the Yakima Valley, Laura began to more deeply appreciate the wide-open skies and the simplicity of a raw and re-ducted landscape with the changing weather and moods of the seasons reflected on the hillsides of the high plains desert.
Ryan Wise creates paintings as a contradiction to the current status of a deeply overwhelmed and increasingly complex world. His paintings are meant to be a reprieve from the bombardment of information we get about daily world discord, brought to us through the technology that is continually creeping into our lives.
Michael Stone’s work is on exhibit in the Hallway Gallery entitled “The Eyes of Youth that still exist in my soul but not in my body.”
Courtney Murphy’s work is on exhibit in the Community Gallery.
Down the avenue at the Clymer Museum/Gallery, T.A. Harris’s body of work is on exhibit in the Main Gallery, displaying an affection for the ordinary. Patrons can witness the interaction between astute reflection and renewal.
“In 2008, I retired from my 25-year teaching position. My main practice is now painting: in particular mixed media, wax and collage on linen glued to panels,” Harris said. “In working in parallel with my photographs, drawing is an important source, contributing an esthetic and formal underpinning for my constructions.”
Curator Matthew Lennon added, “T.A. Harris work speaks to the fragility, austerity and eloquence of existence,” he said. “His resurrection of found objects goes beyond symbolism or sentimental reflections.”
The McGiffen Gallery featured the photography of local photographer Verne Rainey’s Generation to Generation. Riding & Roping, A Kittitas County Way of Life.
Evolve Clothing and Jewelry will feature Thiz & Zat handmade jewelry, which is locally made in Ellensburg.