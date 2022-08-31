Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A little art, some added music and world-class rodeo, Ellensburg has it all this week with the First Friday Art Walk.

The art walk Friday evening will usher in the Labor Day Weekend and provide an added activity to enhance the 99th annual Ellensburg Rodeo.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you