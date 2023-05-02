If you belong to the Ellensburg High School sports community, congratulate yourself for Cole Kanyer becoming the Washington State Secondary Athletic Administrators Association State Athletic Director of the Year.
He accepts the recognition on behalf of a gilded athletic department.
“I can’t do any of this on my own,” said Kanyer, who made special mention of Ellensburg High ASB/activities and athletics secretary Melissa McCracken. “People have to be kind of set up and have great people around them, and she’s an absolute nails secretary. She’s an assistant AD of sorts, and we’ve got site supervision, we’ve got volunteer parents, it’s just all of those things that kind of contribute, for sure, to the success of our programs.”
Kanyer, an Ellensburg native and the 2022-23 Central Washington Athletic Conference/District 5 Athletic Director of the Year, is in his 10th year of service with his alma mater. He received the State AD of the Year award and the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association State Award of Merit given to “an NIAAA member who demonstrates outstanding leadership and meritorious service and achievement in the vocation of interscholastic administration,” at the WSSAAA Conference April 24 in Kennewick.
“It’s a community award because for volleyball and track and field and cross country and basketball, we have parent volunteers who run our events,” Kanyer said. “They are the game management people, and I can’t do it without those people. We don’t have games without those people. I can’t be here for everything, I have to have my principal and my assistant principals and site supervisors cover events because we can’t all be in one place at one time. My involvement at the state and national level is because I’ve been enabled to do that by Beau Snow our principal and, before him, Jeff Ellersick, who allowed me to jump into this.”
Kanyer’s WSSAAA experience includes service on the executive board and representation at national conferences and workshops.
Ellensburg High teams have won six WIAA Class 2A championships, seven academic state titles and 35 Class 2A District 5/6 crowns in Kanyer’s time as AD, and he created Ellensburg High’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014-15. He’s Ellensburg’s second State AD of the Year in the award’s 50-year history after Archer Andreotti, for whom the Bulldogs’ football field is named, was the first in 1979-80. Kanyer is also District 5’s first State AD of the Year since Steve Frucci, then of Connell High School, was a co-winner in 2015-16.
Kanyer was a pitcher at Wenatchee Valley College and Central Washington University before graduating from Central twice, the first time with his bachelor’s degree in 2007 and the next with his masters in 2014. He got started as a Mossyrock School District teacher, coach and athletic director from 2007-13, and he returned to Ellensburg in July 2013.
“He’s earned it,” said WSSAAA executive director Dave Tikker of Kanyer’s distinctions. “Besides, he’s a wonderful human being and he walks into a room and makes it brighter. He’s one of the finest men I know and a leader with a capital ‘L.’”
Kanyer, known as the WSSAAA Wednesday Master of Ceremonies in weekly meetings, is considered personally responsible for keeping hundreds of athletic directors in communication during COVID. He was a WSSAAA chair and, when he became president, created the association’s current logo and banners seen at the WSSAAA Conference.
He wears many hats including but not limited to Central Washington Athletic Conference Sportsmanship Forum Coordinator, CWAC Women in Sports Summit Coordinator, CWAC Football Coaches Safety Training Coordinator, CWAC Football/Boys’ Wrestling/Boys’ Soccer Coordinator, CWAC Student-Athlete Scholarship Coordinator, CWAC Secretary, WSSAAA State Conference Coordinator, Past WSSAAA President and the WSSAAA’s current Local Training Initiative Coordinator.
“I couldn’t think of a person more deserving of this recognition,” said Anacortes High AD and WSSAAA assistant executive director Erik Titus in a news release. “(Cole) is a leader in our profession not only in his league and district, but also in our state and around the nation. He has the highest degree of integrity and accountability, and adds a great blend of humor and seriousness, professionalism and playfulness. His decisions impact coaches to bring out the best in student-athletes.”
They don’t expressly give out a national AD of the Year award anymore but, if they did, Tikker said Kanyer would be the cream of the crop.