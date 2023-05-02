Cole Kanyer

Ellensburg High School’s Cole Kanyer became the Washington Secondary School Athletic Administrators Association State Athletic Director of the Year at the WSSAAA Conference April 24 in Kennewick.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

If you belong to the Ellensburg High School sports community, congratulate yourself for Cole Kanyer becoming the Washington State Secondary Athletic Administrators Association State Athletic Director of the Year.

He accepts the recognition on behalf of a gilded athletic department.


