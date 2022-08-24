Rhonda Schmidt

The alternative learning experience in the Ellensburg School District is a program for students who struggle with the standard learning model. Alternative learning experience (ALE) provides schooling with more support and flexibility than is usually offered and recently got a new principal, Rhonda Schmidt.

“I will do basically whatever it takes to help students be successful,” Schmidt said. “I want to work with students this year, at the high school Excell program specifically, to get them internships, to find out more about their interests so that they can have their most successful life possible.”

