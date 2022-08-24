The alternative learning experience in the Ellensburg School District is a program for students who struggle with the standard learning model. Alternative learning experience (ALE) provides schooling with more support and flexibility than is usually offered and recently got a new principal, Rhonda Schmidt.
“I will do basically whatever it takes to help students be successful,” Schmidt said. “I want to work with students this year, at the high school Excell program specifically, to get them internships, to find out more about their interests so that they can have their most successful life possible.”
There are currently about 100 students enrolled in ALE across three programs; Excell, Personal Learning Center and Ellensburg Online School. These programs serve students in the 6-12 grades except for Excell, which only serves the high school.
The Excell program is located on the Ellensburg High School campus and only serves students at EHS. Students graduate with a high school diploma and it features small class sizes and more personalized learning.
The Personal Learning Center is in the Methodist Church in downtown Ellensburg. The program is mainly online but with teacher support.
Students in grades 6-12 can come to the church to work closely with teachers.
The Online School also serves 6-12 graders and is completely online.
Schmidt said she wants to look at providing options to students in the elementary level. Currently, there is nothing for these younger students, and Schmidt plans to work with the Ellensburg community to see if homeschool parents are interested in partnering with the district.
“My biggest short-term goals are to just do a review of everything we are offering and see what is working the best, see if we have any inefficiencies and where they are at and basically develop a more coherent program,” Schmidt said. “I would like to work with the community to see what parts of the program we are missing. Obviously, an elementary program would be pretty high on that list.”
ALE is for everybody, as it provides a new learning experience for students who may find it hard to learn and focus in the standard classroom.
“A lot of times when people think of alternative schools they think of something for troubled teens,” Schmidt said.
“When in reality, an alternative school is just schooling that the state has different rules for that is more flexible for students.”
Schmidt is new to the Ellensburg School District, but she said she likes the community so much she bought a house in the area years ago. She has been with the district since July and is excited to see the start of school in September.
“I feel great and I am excited to start,” Schmidt said. “I am anxiously awaiting and I can’t wait to see the kids and see what they are doing in class and work with them on developing cool internships. That is a thing I am passionate about, getting kids out into the community and showing them what the world looks like and help develop their passions.”