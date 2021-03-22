As high schools navigate this abbreviated spring season, and try to fit in every sport in a shortened time frame, there are going to be challenges.
Practices began for season two sports last week, including baseball, softball, tennis, track, golf, and boys soccer. While those practices were running, season one sports like football, girls soccer, volleyball, and cross country were still competing.
That overlap has been the first struggle for coaches and teams in season two sports.
“We’re missing seven (players) total,” Ellensburg High School softball head coach Greg Olin said. “We have a couple kids that are going to be returning starters that we’re missing and we’re missing their leadership for this kind of stuff. We have new freshmen out here, it would be good if they could see what those kids are doing and lead by example-type thing.”
The EHS softball team isn’t the only team missing athletes. The Bulldogs’ starting quarterback, Ryker Fortier, who also likely has a starting spot on the baseball team, has not been able to practice with the baseball team yet.
With the football season just wrapping up this Saturday, Fortier has to shift his focus over to a completely new sport, with baseball’s first games this upcoming weekend.
“I talked to (the baseball coaches) the week prior to their practices, he just told me I had to get my five practices in before the first game,” Fortier said. “I’m moving right in from football to baseball. I have a spot to fill and I just need to prove myself.”
Fortier won’t have much time, having already missed a week of baseball practice, he’ll need to squeeze in as much practice time as possible before Ellensburg plays a doubleheader against Prosser this Saturday.
On the softball side, Olin said that the focus the first week has been on tryouts and conditioning, waiting off on the team-oriented drills and practices until more athletes finish their season one sports.
“Right now we’re just doing tryout-type stuff, not getting too much into game situation stuff yet,” he said. “It’s going to be rough though, because we have spring break in there and I’m giving them a few days off for spring break, because they deserve it … it’ll be rushed.”
Softball also opens this weekend against Prosser.
But it’s all just apart of navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the WIAA to delay the start of sports in Washington until February. For just about everyone at EHS, just getting the opportunity to play has been a gift.
“Seeing them come out here and smile, it’s been awesome,” Olin said. “These kids all work their butts off, to have it taken away for a year and half pretty much, it’s been hard on them. These kids that are seniors this year that missed out on the chance last year, and no playoffs this year, for them to come out and at least get some games in is huge. I’m excited and I know they all are, too.”
That’s been a common theme for this season among all sports at the preps level. No one is happy about playing a shortened season, with no postseason and no trophies, but everyone is happy just to be back doing what they love to do.
“We want them to be good teammates no matter what,” Olin said. “Good record, bad record, we try to teach them good softball skills and let them be successful on the softball field, but most importantly we want good kids to come out of this. We want them to feel like they’re part of a family.
“We’re going to treat it like a normal season, we’re going to play every game hard, and work hard, and at the end see where our record is at.”
Weekend EHS sports schedule
Saturday, March 27: boys and girls tennis @ Grandview, 10 a.m., boys baseball doubleheader vs. Prosser, 11 a.m., girls softball doubleheader @ Prosser 11 a.m., boys soccer @ Grandview Noon