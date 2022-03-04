Support Local Journalism


There will be a first-time WIAA Class 2A Girls’ Basketball champion crowned Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Second seed Ellensburg (25-0) is scheduled to see No. 8 Burlington-Edison (19-7) of the Northwest Conference in the final scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Bulldogs are into their first final since they took second to River Ridge (Lacey) in 2007-08, and the Tigers make their third attempt at winning it all since they ran up Prosser in 2010-11 and Lynden in 2016-17.

Burlington-Edison found poetic justice in putting away No. 8 Prosser 55-46 in the semifinals Friday at the SunDome before Ellensburg sank WF West (21-6) 42-25 in the nightcap.

The 2013-14 Class 2A champion Bearcats’ patient extra passes found holes in the Bulldogs’ aggressive double-teams early, but WF West’s shots did not fall and no pass near midcourt was safe from Dylan Philip, Jamison Philip, Quinn Rogel or Layne Rogel as the Bulldogs led 10-6 after a quarter, 16-8 at intermission and 32-18 through three.

Dylan Philip led all scorers with 20 points, Katie Blume went for 11 points, Maddie Kennedy-Colson received a sportsmanship medallion after the game and 6-foot-3-inch Bearcats senior guard/forward Drea Brumfield put in 13 points.

ELLENSBURG 42, WF WEST 25

Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome

WFW 6 2 10 7 – 25

ELL 10 6 16 10 – 42

