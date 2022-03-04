Alana Marrs (44), Brooke Ravet (42), Layne Rogel (15), Olivia Anderson (23) and the Ellensburg High School girls' basketball team celebrate their 42-25 Class 2A semifinal win over WF West Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Bulldogs senior forward/post Maddie Kennedy-Colson (32) receives a sportsmanship medallion from Ellensburg High School athletic director Cole Kanyer after Ellensburg's Class 2A semifinal defeat of WF West Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs senior guard Dylan Philip (3) and freshman guard Jamison Philip (12) celebrate a basket and a foul in the Class 2A semifinals against WF West Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs senior guard Dylan Philip (3) shoots over WF West freshman guard Amanda Bennett (15) in the Class 2A semifinals Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs freshman guard Jamison Philip (12) runs the offense against WF West senior guard Lexi Roberts (3) in the Class 2A semifinals Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs senior guard Dylan Philip (3) brings the ball up the court against WF West in the Class 2A semifinals Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs junior forward/post Olivia Anderson (23) brings the ball up the floor in Ellensburg's Class 2A semifinal against WF West Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Bulldogs junior forward Quinn Rogel (22) contends for a loose ball against WF West senior forward Olivia Remund (11) in the Class 2A semifinals Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
There will be a first-time WIAA Class 2A Girls’ Basketball champion crowned Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Second seed Ellensburg (25-0) is scheduled to see No. 8 Burlington-Edison (19-7) of the Northwest Conference in the final scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Bulldogs are into their first final since they took second to River Ridge (Lacey) in 2007-08, and the Tigers make their third attempt at winning it all since they ran up Prosser in 2010-11 and Lynden in 2016-17.
Burlington-Edison found poetic justice in putting away No. 8 Prosser 55-46 in the semifinals Friday at the SunDome before Ellensburg sank WF West (21-6) 42-25 in the nightcap.
The 2013-14 Class 2A champion Bearcats’ patient extra passes found holes in the Bulldogs’ aggressive double-teams early, but WF West’s shots did not fall and no pass near midcourt was safe from Dylan Philip, Jamison Philip, Quinn Rogel or Layne Rogel as the Bulldogs led 10-6 after a quarter, 16-8 at intermission and 32-18 through three.
Dylan Philip led all scorers with 20 points, Katie Blume went for 11 points, Maddie Kennedy-Colson received a sportsmanship medallion after the game and 6-foot-3-inch Bearcats senior guard/forward Drea Brumfield put in 13 points.