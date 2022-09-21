Support Local Journalism


An Ellensburg resident is facing second-degree manslaughter charges stemming from the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Rachel Nicole McCombs pleaded not guilty during her arraignment on the charge in Kittitas County Superior Court on Sept. 12. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Craig Juris is representing the county in the case, with attorney Paul McBride representing the defendant as limited counsel. The trial is tentatively set for Nov. 22.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

