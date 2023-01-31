rodeo announcement

Ellensburg Rodeo Board President Brian Twardoski outlines plans for 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo at the Royal Court coronation.

 Rodney Harwood / Daily Record

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It’s always exciting this time of year when the Ellensburg Rodeo Board of Directors begins to outline its plan for Labor Day Weekend.

Saturday night’s 2023 Royal Court coronation was electric with audience anticipation as plans to host the 100th year of the Ellensburg Rodeo were announced.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you