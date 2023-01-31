It’s always exciting this time of year when the Ellensburg Rodeo Board of Directors begins to outline its plan for Labor Day Weekend.
Saturday night’s 2023 Royal Court coronation was electric with audience anticipation as plans to host the 100th year of the Ellensburg Rodeo were announced.
“We have several things in the works that we’re not ready to announce yet, but there are three projects that will be done this year,” Board President Brian Twardoski said. “One, we plan to expand the Western Village, letting it grow to the west.
“Two, we are working with the county to replace the cow pens on the east end. Third, we are going to replace all the bucking chutes with state of the art chutes.”
The improvements are all part of the $13 million capital projects plan that will eventually revamp and restore the rodeo arena as a whole, he said.
The celebration of 100 years since the original rodeo in 1923 is expected to be one for the record books, Twardoski said, starting with bringing in the Sawyer Brown Band for the Rockin’ the Chutes concert.
The Sawyer Brown Band has been all over the Hot Country Songs charts for quite some time with 18 studio albums and has charted over 50 times. The band posted three No. 1 singles with “Step That Step,” in 1985 and followed with “Some Girls Do” in 1992 and with “Thank God for You” in 1993.
The rodeo board introduced its Behind the Chutes stage last year with a more intimate setting and the Sawyer Brown Band will bring its high octane sound to that stage this year.
Twardoski outlined plans to bring specialty act John Payne back to the Ellensburg Rodeo arena. The “One Armed Bandit” has been a crowd favorite and will ride again for the 100th anniversary celebration.
“We’ve also got merchandise that’s flying off the shelves just as soon as we put it out,” Twardoski said. “We suggest to get your rodeo tickets now, because we expect to be sold out for all performances with this rodeo.”
The rodeo poster is available and the updated edition of “100 years of Ellensburg Rodeo” has gone to print. Local historian Mike Allen put his special twist on John Ludtka’s 1997 book, “The tradition lives: A 75 year history of the Ellensburg Rodeo.”
The project has all new photographs, including local PRCA photographer Molly Morrow’s cover and back shots of rodeo action. The book is expected to be available at the Ellensburg Rodeo office in the near future.