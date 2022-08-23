Support Local Journalism


Flying Five/Big Bend Rodeo’s great saddle bronc, Spring Planting, is a 2022 inductee to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. Rodeo stock contractors, Chad Hutsell and his wife, Lindsey, along with ERHOF inductees, Don Hutsell and Sonny Riley will receive the award for their bucking horse at the Aug. 27 awards dinner and auction.

Spring Planting began her rodeo career in excellence. In her first year bucking, she went to the 2007 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) as a 5-year-old and won a go-round buckle in Las Vegas. She continued her excellence for her entire career. In 2022, as a 20-year-old legend of the sport, she carried Zeke Thurston to a 89.5 point win at the Reno Rodeo and Coburn Bradshaw to an 89.5 point win at the Sisters Rodeo. Now in her retirement, there wasn’t a moment of her 15-year bucking career that wasn’t marked by excellence.

