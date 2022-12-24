As the Ellensburg Rodeo traces back the footsteps of its proud 100-year history from its origins in 1923 right on into the 21st century, the stories and tales of life in the saddle could stretch from here to Denver.
One such story is that of the “Ellensburg Tree.” Not so much one your kids might tie a tire swing to, but the base of a saddle symbolizes the link between the Pacific Northwest cattle frontier and the emerging world of professional rodeo.
The tree is the foundation — the frame of a saddle. Only after a saddle maker has built the tree can the horn, cantle, seat, skirts and stirrups be attached.
The Ellensburg Tree helped shape the working cowboy and the cattle industry on the Western Frontier and professional rodeo as we know it today, and the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame has commissioned master saddle maker Janneman Pienaar to recreate the 19th century “Ellensburg Tree” saddle reproduction as part of the 100-year celebration.
“The Tree was conceived by an employee (Ernest Badertscher in 1892) of the (T.W.) Farrell saddle shop in Ellensburg. The history behind this particular tree is significant to what the saddles look like today,” said Joel Smith, a former rodeo board member who was named the Justin Rodeo Committeeman of the Year (2007) and was credited with starting the Extreme Bulls event in Ellensburg.
“Our story is behind it. The Tree that was developed was critical in changing the way cattlemen worked cattle, and it came out of right here in Ellensburg.”
The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame plans to promote Pienaar’s finished product and hold a raffle on a national scale. Hopes are the money raised will support the museum on North Pearl Street for generations to come.
“One hundred years only comes around once,” Smith said with a laugh. “Janneman is one of the best saddle makers in the world and he’s doing a lot of research so he can do it right.
“We’re hoping to entice the Cowboy Channel to do a story on its ‘Cowboy Moments’ program and come here during the construction of the saddle. We’ll do some podcasts and promote it nationally as well as regionally. We’re doing our best to promote the 100th anniversary of the rodeo and this saddle dates back way before that.”
The leather work and commissioned the development of the saddle that came out of the T. W. Farrell saddle shop at 309 N. Main is in good hands.
Pienaar is a recent recipient of the Leather Masters Open Saddle competition between saddle makers in the western United States. His work won the open division and was also recognized with the People’s Choice Award. He was the only saddle maker in the competition who made the tree, hardware and saddle.
“I was surprised (to do so well),” said Pienaar, a South African native who operates his one-man shop on his 12-acre ranch out on Cove Road. “I got into the competition to see where I’m at (in comparison to other leather workers in the country).
“The judges were Gary Winckler, Joe Bennerand and Pedro Pedrini, who are legends in the industry. So, I also wanted to learn from them and find out what I might need to work on. It was a nice surprise to win the People’s Choice Award.”
His work is in demand all around the continental United States, as well as in South Africa, Austria and Australia.
The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame board will tap into that skill set and wealth of knowledge over the next several months as Pienaar re-creates a piece of history for the historic occasion coming up on Labor Day Weekend.
The “Ellensburg Tree” symbolizes the link between the Pacific Northwest cattle frontier and the emerging world of professional rodeo, according to local historian Mike Allen’s research.
The “Ellensburg Tree” was invented in 1892 by Ernest Badertscher, who worked in T.W. Farrell’s 309 North Main saddle. The style of saddle proved extremely popular among cowboys working cattle on the Columbia Plateau ranges and rough foothill pastures on the western edge of the Columbia Plateau.
Since the mid-19th century, cattlemen like Oklahoman Ben Snipes had run huge herds in the region. Snipes and others said the rough country and spirited horses there necessitated top hands and good saddles, Allen said.
Historian Lee M. Rice, co-author of “They Saddled the West” (1974), was an expert on the Ellensburg Tree, Allen’s research states. In an April 1950 article in Western Horseman, Rice wrote, “Insofar as history records, the Ellensburg was the first swell fork tree ever offered for the approval of the Western cowpuncher.
“The horses on the Columbia Plateau cattle range were big, fast, and plenty tough to ride and cowpunchers had plenty of trouble staying aboard. They brought their troubles to the Farrell Saddle Shop in Ellensburg.”
Said Pienaar, “I think it’s really cool to be asked to reconstruct this saddle as part of the 100th anniversary of the rodeo,” he said. “I’m a little bit of a romantic and I’ve known about this story of the Ellensburg Saddle for a while.
“This saddle dates back to 1892. I’ve researched and 1905 was the year they named it the Ellensburg Tree, which was the first of its kind and shaped the entire culture. Western saddles were first developed in California from Spanish design, but they tended to be slick. What defines the Ellensburg Tree is the shape, wider so the cowboys stay seated.”
The creation of the Ellensburg Tree parallels the birth and growth of professional rodeo, Allen said. Before 1920, saddle bronc contestants used their personal saddles in competitions. Because each saddle varied, the practice was viewed unfairly by cowboys, who argued all competitors should use the same style of saddle.
In 1920, promoters of rodeos, including Cheyenne, Walla Walla, and Pendleton, moved to adopt a uniform saddle that all contestants had to use to avoid giving an unfair advantage in bronc riding.
Rice wrote, “They took this idea to Hamley & Company, the respected Pendleton, Oregon saddle makers.”
“Hamley’s came up with a sample tree and saddle that was adopted and, with a few changes from the original, became the standard with all association shows in the following decades.”
Fittingly, the Ellensburg Rodeo, founded in 1923, would use the very saddle the Kittitas Valley community helped to create.
The saddle Badertscher created in Farrell’s shop became so successful that the Ellensburg Tree was widely copied.
“The original association contest tree was a modified Ellensburg, and about the only difference to begin with between the two was in the fork,” Allen said.
Said Pienaar, “It will be brand new leather and wood, but the saddle will look in its original form,” he said. “What’s important is that it is historically correct. It’s like a historical document and a piece of history.”
Keep an eye on https://ellensburgrodeohalloffame.org to see when raffle tickets go on sale for a chance to win an exquisite piece of work.