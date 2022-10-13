Beautiful handmade regalia were worn by five Yakima Indian men during the 1929 Ellensburg Rodeo. Each man wears a full head-dress of eagle feathers to denote his importance and respect in the Yakima Nation. The men wait astride their well groomed horses to parade before the crowdss
The early Ellensburg Rodeos were not without humor as can be seen in the picture of the driver of this handmade chariot whipping his running mule from the 1920s. The crowds loved to be entertained and humorous events would create many loud cheers.
During late spring and early summer of 1923, hundreds of local men, women and children worked for many weeks building the Kittitas County Fairgrounds which would include the Ellensburg Rodeo Grounds.
Courtesy Washington Rural Heritage
Courtesy Washington Rural Heritage
Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, rides Cypress Toddy to the championship with 88.5 points in the Saddle Bronc event during the finals of the Ellensburg Rodeo, Sept. 5.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
The stories are as traditional as the buckin’ chutes and the iconic performances themselves and the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame will honor its rodeo’s 100th year with a speaker series telling tales of the West and about the local rodeo that was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
At the 23rd minute of the 19th hour on the 23rd day, starting in January, the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame is going to host the “Rodeo Night at the Museum” speaker series to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo, which of course began in 1923.
“Right now, we’re still collecting stories to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo. We’re looking for topics and people to tell the stories. But in the back of my mind, I think we want the history of the rodeo and memorable occasions,” Rodeo Hall of Fame board member Daniel Beard said.
“They won’t be like the induction speeches, but more of what people remember. Anywhere from volunteers to performers to stock contractors. There’s a lot to consider and we’re still organizing the eight-speaker series, starting in January.”
Like any good campfire story, it starts at the beginning. Not so much tall tales of the West, but memories of one of the best rodeos in the country, whether it be behind the chutes or a special family moment or something in between.
The Hall of Fame board is looking for public input and suggestions to make the speaker series monumental leading up to the milestone.
“We’re going to work pretty hard over the next month, so I would think we would have the speakers in line by November,” Beard said. “We’ll work with people’s schedules. We’ll have some people from out of town on certain dates.
“But it’s pretty much going to be locals telling their stories or the rodeo production side of it coming from people that have worked it.”
Just about every cowboy or cowgirl inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame has come through Ellensburg on their way.
Trevor Brazile’s saddle is a prize exhibit in the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. The world champion all-around cowboy still holds the record for the most PRCA world championship titles with 26 and the record for the most titles.
Last year, Stetson Wright, who’s well on his way to the Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, won his first Ellensburg buckle, winning the saddle broncs and all-around titles. Wright is also well on his way to a third consecutive all-around championship again this year.
“There’s so many stories to tell and I’m looking forward to hearing them,” said Beard, who is the grandson of legendary stock contractor Frank Beard. “I think it’s going to be a fun event leading up to Labor Day.”
The series begins on January 23, 2023 and runs every 23rd day through August: