The stories are as traditional as the buckin’ chutes and the iconic performances themselves and the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame will honor its rodeo’s 100th year with a speaker series telling tales of the West and about the local rodeo that was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.

At the 23rd minute of the 19th hour on the 23rd day, starting in January, the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame is going to host the “Rodeo Night at the Museum” speaker series to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo, which of course began in 1923.

