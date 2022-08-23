Flying Five/Big Bend Rodeo’s great saddle bronc, Spring Planting, is a 2022 inductee to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. Rodeo stock contractors, Chad Hutsell and his wife, Lindsey, along with ERHOF inductees, Don Hutsell and Sonny Riley will receive the award for their bucking horse at the Aug. 27 awards dinner and auction.
Spring Planting began her rodeo career in excellence. In her first year bucking, she went to the 2007 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) as a 5-year-old and won a go-round buckle in Las Vegas. She continued her excellence for her entire career. In 2022, as a 20-year-old legend of the sport, she carried Zeke Thurston to a 89.5 point win at the Reno Rodeo and Coburn Bradshaw to an 89.5 point win at the Sisters Rodeo. Now in her retirement, there wasn’t a moment of her 15-year bucking career that wasn’t marked by excellence.
Spring Planting is a dark blue roan. Quiet in disposition; kind but not overly personable. Lindsey Hutsell said, “She will let you pet on her, but she will nip at you to tell you when she’s done.” She is regal in her bearing and imposing in her physicality. She is an athlete and as big as a draft horse. Which is appropriate because you could fill a wagon with her awards and accomplishments and need a draft horse to pull it.
The NFR cowboys vote on the best 100 saddle broncs to take to the NFR. Spring Planting has been chosen 14 times. As an example of her excellence over time, Spring Planting has carried both Cody Wright and his son, Ryder Wright, to round wins at the NFR.
The cowboys also vote on the yearly award for the Saddle Bronc of the Year. Spring Planting won the award in 2009 and 2013. She was second place bronc of the year in 2011, 2014, and 2017, and third place bronc of the year in 2016, 2018, and 2019.
Along with national awards, Spring Planting accumulated an impressive amount of local accomplishments. She was chosen as the best saddle bronc of the PRCA’s Columbia River Circuit in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018.
At the Ellensburg Rodeo, Spring Planting has impacted the course of champions at the Labor Day Rodeo. Five of her 10 career 90+ point scores have been recorded in the arena at Ellensburg. Cody Wright, Cody Demoss, Chad Ferley, Isaac Diaz, and Coburn Bradshaw have all been 90 points or more in front of a cheering Monday crowd. Either through a high score or a buckoff, Spring Planting has been a determining factor in who wins the coveted Ellensburg Rodeo Bronc Riding championship.
To her credit, the cowboys scanning the draw sheets for the Ellensburg Rodeo finals have all wanted to draw Spring Planting. Even though she is big and strong, her bucking style has always been honest and even, the kind the cowboys want to draw.
Spring Planting’s mother was a horse called Jamboree. Jamboree was a huge red roan mare. Huge. She could have been the source material for the song “Mr. 5 by 5.” Jamboree could fill up a bucking chute, but she had a bucking pattern that was popular with the cowboys. Spring Planting’s sire was the great Spring Break. Spring Break combined the genetics of the great Iron Mountain, Flying Five Rodeo’s famous Appaloosa stallion, with the genetics of Spring Rose, who was also the mother to the Hall of Fame bucking horse Spring Fling.
Spring Planting is everything a rodeo stock contractor could hope for in a bucking horse. Her size is ideal. She is big and strong enough to carry a saddle bronc rider and buck like she wants to buck, not as the cowboy might try to affect her. She sets the tone and the rider has to see if he’s cowboy enough to make it to the 8-second whistle. She has the physicality to handle the grind of the year-long rodeo season and be the same bucking horse in January and July and September. She also inherited the bucking ability and heart that inspires the greatest of bucking horses. Perhaps most notably, she inherited an easy going demeanor that competes at the highest level without getting bothered by any of the bright lights. There was never a setting that was too big for Spring Planting; she was big enough to be herself.
Flying Five Rodeo and Big Bend Rodeo are Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame inductees. Don Hutsell and Chad Hutsell and Sonny Riley have owned legendary and Hall of Fame bucking stock. Spring Planting stands out among the best of the best in the history of the company. She was the same every single time, year after year, and she was excellent.
Daniel Beard, an Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame board member, teaches American history at Morgan Middle School and is co-owner of Summit Pro Rodeo, a rodeo stock contracting company.