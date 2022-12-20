Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The snow might be piled up to the rail outside the arena floor this time of year, but in a little over nine short months, the Ellensburg Rodeo will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of a rodeo that has become one of the best in the country.

It’s never too early to start celebrating and the rodeo office on Main Street has a nice supply of merchandise that would make nice stocking stuffers or unique presents for rodeo fans or people that might want a slice of Ellensburg history.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you