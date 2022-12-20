...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central and south central Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Weather Alert
After a very cold Thursday morning another round of precipitation
will move in, impacting the inland Northwest by the afternoon.
This system will start out producing snow in the afternoon in
central Oregon and spread across the rest of the forecast area
overnight. Precipitation will change over to a wintry mix of snow
sleet and freezing rain in central Oregon Thursday night.
The wintry mix of precipitation will continue to push northward
into the Columbia Basin on Friday. This is a very complex system
and Holiday travelers are urged to be prepared for rapidly
changing conditions and winter driving. Slow down and take
caution, allowing for slowed travel times, slick conditions, and
poor traffic conditions. Key an eye out for updates to the
forecast leading into this event.
Ellensburg Rodeo office has a nice supply of 100-year anniversary stocking stuffers and Christmas presents.
The snow might be piled up to the rail outside the arena floor this time of year, but in a little over nine short months, the Ellensburg Rodeo will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of a rodeo that has become one of the best in the country.
It’s never too early to start celebrating and the rodeo office on Main Street has a nice supply of merchandise that would make nice stocking stuffers or unique presents for rodeo fans or people that might want a slice of Ellensburg history.
Of course, a gift giver might reach hero status with a couple of tickets to the 100th anniversary rodeo in the ol’ Christmas stocking.
“We have Christmas ornaments, ceramic mugs and a huge collection of water bottles,” Ellensburg Rodeo general manager Megan Meeks said. “All the merchandise has the logo and the 100-year anniversary on it.”
There has been a steady stream of customers to the merchandising window since Stetson Wright finally won his first Ellensburg Rodeo championship in September.
Get it while it’s hot, or in this case, while it’s sub-freezing out, because it’s going to be rodeo time soon enough and what a nice way to ring in the new year, Meeks said.
“We’ve been so busy. We got an order of the 100-year, handcrafted buckles right away and we sold all 50 of them in a week and a half,” she said. “The next shipment will be here in January. There’s more coming, just not in time for Christmas.
“We do have some ladies’ sterling bracelets that would make a nice Christmas present.”
The four-day event on Labor Day weekend is expected to be a pretty hot ticket and the board of directors is recommending buying tickets early. They are available on Ellensburg-rodeo.com or at the rodeo office only.
“We have tickets available cost depends on where you sit, but they are all reserved seating. They start at $25 and the Xtreme Bull tickets are $53,” Meeks said.