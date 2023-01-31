Their day started at daybreak, loading horses and preparing to show off their horsemanship skills at Bloom Pavilion.
If they were more comfortable in the saddle, you’d have never known it by the time the 2023 Royal Court contestants hit the stage Saturday night before a capacity crowd of over 300 as the Royal Coronation returned to the Student Union & Recreation Center at Central Washington University.
“They’ve thrown a lot at us the past couple of years with the COVID pandemic, but we’re still here. It feels good to get back to normal,” long-time rodeo writer and emcee Jon Guddat said. The crowd responded like it was Saturday night at the Xtreme Bulls, ready to get the 100th anniversary party started with the Royal Court coronation.
Alexis Andrews, 24, and Ava LaValley, 19, were ready with their A-game, presenting smiles and charm for the pageant, the speeches and media questions. It was a sample of what they will be tasked to do in the coming year as the Ellensburg Rodeo ambassadors for the 100th anniversary.
When the dust settled and the excitement built to a crescendo, Andrews was selected as the 2023 Ellensburg Rodeo queen with LaValley serving as the princess.
The pair will work together, traveling the state and region as the faces of the Ellensburg Rodeo, which was recently inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. But this year is historic, and both knew it as they stood on the stage accepting congratulations and posing for photographs.
“I am so excited to have this opportunity to serve as our Ellensburg Rodeo queen for the 100th year of the Ellensburg Rodeo,” Andrews said. “This is monumental. It’s going to go down in the history books for the entire year of this rodeo. I’m at a loss for words about how much it means. It’s a dream.”
Photographers crowded the stage as the night came to its conclusion. LaValley stood looking out into the bright lights, the smile never leaving her face. She has competed at the Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nev., so she is no stranger to the big stage.
“Tonight is a lot of pageantry. It’s a lot of knowledge about rodeo. I was doing it for all the right reasons, and it’s an honor to be able to represent this community and give something back,” LaValley said. “I’m really excited for the year ahead. I grew up in the community, and it’s given so much to me. This is my chance to give back to everyone that has given to me.”
Andrews, the 24-year-old daughter of Andy and Charlene Andrews of Ellensburg, and stepparents Stacy Weitman-Andrews and Milt Femrite, is an Ellensburg High School graduate and a current Master of Public Health student at Central Washington University.
Her background in 4-H, FFA, the Kittitas County Cattlemen’s Association, and Washington Cattlemen’s Association, was evident during her speech and the answers to the questions asked during the night.
Her background includes showing cattle, and she has dedicated a significant amount of time in developing a productive herd. Her volunteer involvement gave her the opportunity to serve as the Washington State Beef Ambassador, and she was eventually the Young Cattlemen of the Year award recipient.
LaValley’s background is rodeo-based as a competitor in both barrel racing and pole bending. She is the 19-year-old daughter of Jeff LaValley and Julie Cloninger.
She’s active in 4H and FFA, enjoys showing lambs and steers and competes in livestock judging. She has worked alongside her father raising purebred Piedmontese cattle.
As is part of the Royal Court tradition, 2022 queen Sydnie Price and princess Raylene Olea shared their experiences from the past year’s rodeo trail, including the miles, the smiles and the honor of representing one of the Top 10 rodeos in the nation.
Both LaValley and Andrews attended the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame’s Rodeo Night at the Museum lecture series, which started off with historian Mike Allen’s talk on early history.
They will aim to attend many local community events leading up to the Labor Day Weekend, as well as many rodeos in the state and region.
“We’re going to have all kinds of events in our community leading up to the 100th anniversary, and we hope to have the girls at all those events,” Royal Court Chairman Julie Virden said. “We’d like to encourage local businesses and service groups hosting events between now and Labor Day Weekend to contact us so we can be a part of those local activities.
“We’re also going to try and do a little bit more traveling to get the word out across the state to get everybody excited about the 100th.”
LaValley already had their big rodeo schedule scouted out.
“We get four big rodeos we get to go to every year, and Calgary and Cheyenne are at the top of my list,” she said. “Quite a few years ago, the Royal Court went to Japan. So, I think we should go to Australia.”
It’s a year to dream big, and the 100th anniversary celebration is off and running.