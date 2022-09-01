Olivia Anderson and Gavin Marrs have plenty to think about days before their senior year begins Sept. 7 at Ellensburg High School.
With college basketball scholarship offers looming, it’s about finding the right fit.
“I don’t have a top five yet, but I’ve narrowed it down to a top 13,” said Anderson, a 6-foot, 6-inch forward/center who started paring her choices from between 20 and 23 this summer, and began fall volleyball practice Aug. 22. “My whole summer has just been basketball non-stop.”
Marrs, a 6-foot, 11-inch power forward, announced that he received an offer from NCAA Division I Lehigh University (Bethlehem, Pennsylvania) on Twitter over the weekend, and was scheduled to visit Oregon State Aug. 23-25 in Corvallis, though he hopes to decide by the time the boys’ season begins.
Higher-ranked schools want verbal commitments quickly and don’t fear moving on to the next prospect in their lists {span}—{/span} but giving a yes or no is tricky when a recruit still has visits to make or the visit isn’t over yet.
Anderson, after helping her Ellensburg girls’ basketball team to its first championship and making the all-state second team in March, was a Jr. All-Star at The Elite Experience in Minneapolis this spring. She also, per her father, Jason, got to see NCAA Women’s Final Four and championship games at Target Center and enjoyed catching up with some girls she knew from her invitation to the USA Basketball 2021 U16 National Team Trials.
Finishing her last AAU season this summer after playing through the Finest Basketball Clubs Northwest Alliance and Seattle’s The Way to Win came with all kinds of emotion and she, according to her 2022 The Way to Win Basketball Gold Player biography, ranks first in Washington state and 21st nationally, carries a 3.95 grade point average with an interest in becoming a sports medicine major, and leads Prep Girls Hoops’ Washington 2023 Rankings.
“Olivia Anderson’s stock continues to soar,” tweeted Kameo Williams, a National Junior Basketball and AAU coach and CEO of Gems in the Gym, a California-based prep service, consultation and scouting service of 24 years, July 22. “Her size, mobility and timing defensively is coveted.”
Marrs, who played in eight Ellensburg basketball games and became a Central Washington Athletic Conference honorable mention in his return from a lower back stress fracture as a junior in 2021-22, helped his Bulldogs to the conference’s second-place game.
“Health-wise I’m doing really well headed into this school year,” Marrs said. “After a lot of physical therapy and training this summer, I’m feeling back to 100 percent. I’m currently talking with a number of schools including Washington State, UC San Diego, Oregon State, Saint Mary’s, BYU, Drake and Lehigh. I’m currently planning visits to Oregon State, Washington State and Saint Mary’s, but am currently considering all my options and don’t have a favorite.”
He also completed his fourth summer with Friends of Hoops in Seattle.
“If you are a college coach and believe in your development, then Gavin Marrs needs to be brought up heavily in your recruiting meeting come Monday,” tweeted Southern Cal Academy head coach Julius Von Hanzlik, an NBA trainer of 10 years, July 22. “Marrs is as good as an athlete can really get at this stage.”