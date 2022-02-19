Francisco Ayala and Tony Rios returned home with respective 145-pound Class 2A and 132-pound Class 1B/2B second-place finishes at Mat Classic XXXIII Friday and Saturday at Tacoma Dome.
The Ellensburg High junior reached state for the second time after running-up at 132 in 2020, and the Kittitas Secondary senior made his final ascent after coming up fourth at 113 in 2019 and second at 120 in 2020.
“It was a good weekend,” said Coyotes coach Connor Treat as Kittitas tied Reardon for eighth with 31 points and Granger (155.5) finished just ahead of Tonasket (150.5) for the team title. “A top-10 finish is always good. Making the finals is a huge accomplishment, and Tony wrestling into the final is excellent.”
Ayala pinned Bremerton senior Danny Wakonabo in 3 minutes, 35 seconds in the first round, beat Cedarcrest senior Evan Reid by 10-1 quarterfinal major decision and finished Pullman sophomore Jeroen Smith 9-2 in the semifinals before Selah senior Jesse Salinas won his first state championship with a 15-7 major decision in the final.
Rios pinned Willapa Valley sophomore Tyson Portmann in 2:58 in the quarterfinals and Lake Roosevelt sophomore Francis Louie (5:37) in the semifinal before Tonasket senior Waylon Thomas won it all for the third time with a 13-2 major decision.
For Ellensburg, Jack Eylar, a junior in his first Mat Classic, emerged third at 120 as he pinned Cedarcrest senior Ashton Butterfield (5:13) in the first round, fell in a 14-5 quarterfinal major decision to Centralia sophomore Jesus Campos, bested Port Angeles junior Raymond Rodriguez 5-2, WF West senior Kayden Ryan by 11-2 major decision and Washougal senior Lucas Golphenee 4-3 in consolation before Campos survived him again, 12-10, for second.
Logan Stolen, a junior in his Mat Classic premiere, came up seventh at 195 as he pinned Bellingham senior Finn O’Malley in 3:42 in the first round, fell in 5:38 to Steilacoom senior Elliot Carlsson in the quarterfinals, beat Lakewood sophomore Kenny Conklin (1:17) and fell to Othello junior Terrill Freeman (5:20) in consolation before finishing Bellingham senior Karson Chamberlin (1:34).
For Kittitas, Josiah Skindzier, a junior in his initial Mat Classic, rose to fourth at 145 after falling 10-3 to Granger senior Lionel Castro in the quarterfinals, pinned Onalaska senior Kolby Mozingo (1:45) and accepted a medical forfeit from Forks senior Jake Weakley in consolation and fell to Liberty Bell senior Cody White (3:50) in the third-place match.
“Josiah wrestled really well,” said Treat of Skindzier, who qualified for the Mat Classic fifth out of Region 2. “He had a phenomenal weekend and placed higher at state than he did at regionals, and next year he has an opportunity to wrestle into the finals.”
Orting won the Class 2A team championship with 214.5 points as Ellensburg (53) took 13th, and Granger (161.5) led Class 1B/2B ahead of Kittitas (31), which tied Reardan for eighth.
The Bulldogs are to graduate Jacob Bacon, Dale Faubion, Richard Wellington, Joel Lynch and Mason Nowak in the spring, and Kittitas will graduate Rios and Julian Valencia.
MAT CLASSIC XXXIII
Feb. 18-19 at Tacoma Dome
CLASS 2A BOYS
Team scores
1. Orting 214.5; 2. Selah 157; 3. Othello 136.5; 4. WF West 127; 5. Pullman 89; 6. Bremerton 83; T-7. Washougal 69; T-7. White River 69; 9. Aberdeen 60; 10. Enumclaw 59.5; 11. North Kitsap 58; 12. Ellensburg 53; 13. Steilacoom 51.5; 14. Burlington-Edison 44; 15. Columbia River 39.5
Ellensburg results
120 Jack Eylar fourth
Round 1: Eylar pinned Ashton Butterfield, Cedarcrest, 5:13; Quarterfinal: Jesus Campos, Centralia, def. Eylar, major decision, 14-5; Consolation round 2: Eylar def. Raymond Rodriguez, Port Angeles, 5-2; Consolation round 3: Eylar def. Kayden Ryan, WF West, major decision, 11-2; Consolation semifinals: Eylar def. Lucas Golphenee, Washougal, 4-3; Third-place match: Jesus Campos, Centralia, def. Eylar, 12-10
138 Jacob Bacon
Round 1: Bacon pinned Trapper Jacobson, Burlington-Edison, 1:20; Quarterfinal: Destin Haroldson, Fife, pinned Bacon, 4:45; Consolation round 2: Julian Sanchez, Grandview, def. Bacon, 6-0
145 Francisco Ayala second
Round 1: Ayala pinned over Danny Wakonabo, Bremerton, 3:35; Quarterfinal: Ayala def. Evan Reid, Cedarcrest, major decision, 10-1; Semifinals: Ayala def. Jeroen Smith, Pullman, 9-2; First-place match: Jesse Salinas, Selah, def. Ayala, major decision, 15-7
170 Breck Hammond
Round 1: Hammond def. Roiel Sorenson, Bremerton, 3-2; Quarterfinal: Ryan Mackiewicz, Shelton, def. Hammond, sudden victory, 9-7; Consolation round 2: Xzavier Jackson, Steilacoom, pinned Hammond, 1:45
195 Logan Stolen seventh
Round 1: Stolen pinned Finn O`Malley, Bellingham, 3:42; Quarterfinal: Elliot Carlsson, Steilacoom, pinned Stolen, 5:38; Consolation round 2: Stolen pinned Kenny Conklin, Lakewood, 1:17; Consolation round 3: Terrill Freeman, Othello, pinned Stolen, 5:20; Seventh-place match: Stolen pinned Karson Chamberlin, Bellingham, 1:34
CLASS 1B/2B BOYS
Team scores
1. Granger 155.5; 2. Tonasket 150.5; 3. Lake Roosevelt 87; 4. Forks 85.5; 5. Okanogan 66; 6. Kalama 37; 7. Liberty Bell 33.5; T-8. Kittitas 31; T-8. Reardan 31; 10. Goldendale 25
Kittitas results
132 Tony Rios second
Quarterfinal: Rios pinned Tyson Portmann, Willapa Valley, 2:58; Semifinals: Rios pinned Francis Louie, Lake Roosevelt, 5:37; First-place match: Waylon Thomas, Tonasket, def. Rios, major decision, 13-2
138 Jonathan Jones
Quarterfinal: Ian Campbell, Kalama, def. Jones, major decision, 17-7; Consolation round 1: Jones pinned Lucas Swogger, Willapa Valley, 1:21; Consolation semifinal: Walker Wheeler, Forks, pinned Jones, 1:36
145 Josiah Skindzier fourth
Quarterfinal: Lionel Castro, Granger, def. Skindzier, 10-3; Consolation round 1: Skindzier pinned Kolby Mozingo, Onalaska, 1:45; Consolation semifinal: Skindzier def. Jake Weakley, Forks, medical forfeit; Third-place match: Cody White, Liberty Bell, pinned Skindzier, 3:50
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Toppenish 206; 2. White River 171.5; 3. Curtis 81
Ellensburg results
Jocelyn Bednarik
Round 1: Bednarik, pinned Kiara Castillo, Highline, 3:54; Round 2: Faith Tarrant, Prairie, pinned Bednarik, 1:17; Consolation round 2: Kiona Michel, Omak, def. Bednarik, 5-4