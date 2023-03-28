Ellensburg softball team seeks first win in Selah JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Updated 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ellensburg softball coach Greg Olin (left) and Sammi Johnston (10) celebrate in the Bulldogs’ season-opening home doubleheader with Wenatchee. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With Saturday’s Central Washington Athletic Conference season-opening doubleheader at Selah imminent, the Ellensburg High School softball team can get up and running.The Bulldogs (0-6 overall) and Vikings (0-6, 0-2) face off at 1 p.m. Saturday.In 2022, Ellensburg kept Selah from second place in the District 5/6 tournament, and the Bulldogs eventually advanced to the state quarterfinals.Ellensburg fell to Class 4A first-round qualifier West Valley (Yakima) in a pair of five-inning home contests Monday.With 21-7 and 20-2 wins, the Rams’ winning streak reached four games.EJ McIntosh batted 2-for-2, tripled twice and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs in the opener. Reagan Messner went 2-for-3, and Ellensburg scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.West Valley outhit the Bulldogs 13-7 and led 6-1 through one inning, 15-2 through three and 20-2 through four. Rams senior Linnea Butler (2-5) had a home run and and had three RBI.In the closer, West Valley outhit Ellensburg 17-3, and led 18-0 through three innings and 20-0 midway through the fourth.Sienna Pascoe and Reagan Pernaa each went 1-for-1 for the Bulldogs with a double and fourth-inning RBI, respectively.Rams senior Kenidee Holden (4-5) doubled twice, tripled and drove in three runs. Junior Kait Leaverton finished 2-5 with a double and four RBIs as she pitched a complete game and struck out nine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Zoology Judaism Games And Toys Jake McNeal Author email Follow Jake McNeal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Reed Park overhaul put on hold due to community outcry First phase of the Stuart Meadows affordable housing project expected to be completed by November EHS Announces Honor Roll and Principal's List Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce announces Business Award Winners Curtis Moore brings touch of Americana to Blue Rock Saloon Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards Jim's Glass Wise Automotive Brookside Crematory Snow River Equipment JaKe's Custom tinting Knudson Hardware KVH Medical Specialties KVH Urgent Care Marguerite Marrs KVH Workplace Health Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff Julie Virden Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand KVH Rehabilitation KVH Women's Health KVH Family Medicine Grebb, Etc. CPAs KVH Surgical Cara Marrs KVH Hospice Sadie Thayer KCHM CareNet Ellensburg Central Washington Carpet Cleaning CW Barbershop 01 Shaw's Furniture Jill Gunderson KVH Primary Care KVH Dermatology Kelleher Ford KVH Pharmacy CW Barbershop 02 Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters