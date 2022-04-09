The No. 24 Ellensburg High School softball team slapped visiting 13th-ranked Clarkston of the Greater Spokane League with a pair of five-inning run-rule losses Saturday.
Maddie Kennedy-Colson no-hit the Bantams in the 12-1 opener and Sienna Pascoe pitched a complete game in the 22-3 closer.
"Really happy with the way we hit the ball hard today," said Bulldogs coach Greg Olin, whose side landed 10 hits in the first game and 24 in the second. "Our effort and team cohesiveness was the best to date this season. We still have a lot of room to improve on the defensive side and in pitching consistency."
Kass Winter batted 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in two runs for Ellensburg (6-2 overall) in the early tilt, Kennedy-Colson came up 2-3 with two more doubles, and Lily Case went 2-3 with a double, three RBI and a stolen base.
Chante Leadercharge broke loose with a 4-4 performance, a double and two RBI in the later contest, Kennedy-Colson sent a home run over the wall in her 3-4, four-RBI effort, Winter came away 2-3 with a double and two RBI, and Pascoe landed three hits and drove in two runners in five at-bats as the Bantams (3-3) surrendered a 10-run fourth and lost their third in a row.
Next for Ellensburg, up to No. 15 and wielding an 18-6 average run differential, is a doubleheader against Class 4A West Valley (3-2) scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday in Yakima.
ELLENSBURG 12, CLARKSTON 1 (5 innings)
Saturday in Ellensburg
CLA 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 0 1
ELL 4 0 8 0 x — 12 10 1
BATTING — Ellensburg: Kass Winter 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Maddie Kennedy-Colson: 2-3, 2 2B; Lily Case 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, SB. PITCHING — Ellensburg: Maddie Kennedy-Colson pitcher (no-hitter), Jami Nelson catcher.