Winter outdoor recreation is one of the selling points to living in the Kittitas Valley with the beauty of the nearby Cascade Mountain Range.
Spending time off the beaten path, whether it’s cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, winter camping or climbing, comes with certain risks and knowing the warning signs is the purpose of Ellensburg senior Beckett Landon’s avalanche awareness presentation on March 6 at Liberty Bible Church.
Landon is a Northwest Avalanche Center youth ambassador and intends to make an hour-and-a-half presentation on the dangers of avalanches and the warning signs people need to be aware of when traveling in the backcountry.
The recent avalanche that killed three climbers on Feb. 19 as a group of six climbers were ascending a steep, snow-packed gulley on the 8,705-foot Colchuck Peak in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness in Chelan County is a constant reminder of how quickly things can go wrong in the backcountry.
The avalanche is being referred to by The Associated Press as the deadliest in the U.S. since four backcountry skiers were killed in an avalanche in Utah two years ago.
“My slide show will detail the warning signs and what to look for in terms of a potential avalanche. People don’t realize avalanches can happen whenever the angle of the mountain is greater than 30 degrees,” Landon said. “If it’s been raining, it makes the snow heavier and more dangerous. It it’s windy, it affects the snow.
“The wind can blow the snow to create potholes that can collapse. The temperature also changes texture of the snow. So, there are a number of things people need to pay attention to when they’re out.”
In addition to basic awareness classes, the NWAC Forecasting Program offers a youth-specific program going to schools and youth programs throughout the Pacific Northwest. This program focuses on young adults in the 12-18 age range.
The center serves as a clearing house for information related to avalanche safety with education pages on the website offering various resources.
The website has an up-to-date calendar of avalanche education opportunities offered by various organizations for the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest region, including a list of all of the Level 1-3 avalanche classes offered by the private sector.
The avalanche awareness presentation at Liberty Bible Church in Ellensburg is open to the public.