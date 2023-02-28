avalanche presentation

Ellensburg senior Beckett Landon willmake an avalanche awareness presentation on March 6 at the Liberty Bible Church.

Winter outdoor recreation is one of the selling points to living in the Kittitas Valley with the beauty of the nearby Cascade Mountain Range.

Spending time off the beaten path, whether it’s cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, winter camping or climbing, comes with certain risks and knowing the warning signs is the purpose of Ellensburg senior Beckett Landon’s avalanche awareness presentation on March 6 at Liberty Bible Church.


