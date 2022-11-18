...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and poor ventilation.
* WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas
Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Northwest Blue
Mountains, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and Simcoe
Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Abby Harrell (10) and the Ellensburg High School volleyball team fell 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-25) to Ridgefield in the WIAA Class 2A State Championships quarterfinals Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The Ellensburg High School volleyball team can place as high as fifth in the WIAA Class 2A State Championships’ final day Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The fifth-seed Bulldogs (16-4 overall) are scheduled to see the 1 Lynden/9 Pullman loser in a consolation semifinal scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Court 5 after a 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-25) quarterfinal loss to four-seed returning state runner-up Ridgefield (19-3) Friday.
With a win, Ellensburg will reach the 5:15 p.m. fifth-/sixth-place game.
The Bulldogs and Spudders tied 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 4-4, 5-5, 11-11, 14-14, 15-15, 16-16 and 17-17 in the first set before Ridgefield knocked in eight of the final 10 points and Olivia Anderson’s last shot from the left tangled in the net.
Ellensburg and Ridgefield equalized at 2-2, 7-7, 8-8 and 18-18 in the second before the Bulldogs led 22-19 to force a Spudders timeout and Abby Harrell finished with a leaping kill from atop the left of the net to the deep right of the Ridgefield floor.
The Bulldogs and Spudders were even at 2-2 in the third, but Ridgefield led 10-4 and forced an Ellensburg timeout before the Bulldogs’ final return sailed deep left and out of bounds for the final point.
The fourth opened 1-1 before the Spudders climbed ahead 11-5 for an Ellensburg timeout before the Bulldogs’ final serve caught the net and sealed the evening.
Lilly Button and the Spudders’ Lillian House received sportsmanship medallions at contest’s end.