Abby Harrell (10) and the Ellensburg High School volleyball team fell 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-25) to Ridgefield in the WIAA Class 2A State Championships quarterfinals Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

The Ellensburg High School volleyball team can place as high as fifth in the WIAA Class 2A State Championships’ final day Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

The fifth-seed Bulldogs (16-4 overall) are scheduled to see the 1 Lynden/9 Pullman loser in a consolation semifinal scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Court 5 after a 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-25) quarterfinal loss to four-seed returning state runner-up Ridgefield (19-3) Friday.


