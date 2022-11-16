EHS VB

Parker Lyyski (5), Taylor Alder (4), Abby Harrell (10) and the Ellensburg High School volleyball team open Class 2A State against Mark Morris Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

The fifth-seed Central Washington Athletic Conference champion Ellensburg High School volleyball team will begin its WIAA Class 2A State Championships against 12th seed Mark Morris of the Greater Spokane League Friday.

The Bulldogs (15-3 overall) ride a 12-game win streak into the tilt scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Friday at Yakima Valley SunDome Court 3, from which the winner advances to see the 4 Ridgefield/11 Sedro-Woolley winner in an 8:45 p.m. quarterfinal on Court 4.


