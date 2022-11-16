The fifth-seed Central Washington Athletic Conference champion Ellensburg High School volleyball team will begin its WIAA Class 2A State Championships against 12th seed Mark Morris of the Greater Spokane League Friday.
The Bulldogs (15-3 overall) ride a 12-game win streak into the tilt scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Friday at Yakima Valley SunDome Court 3, from which the winner advances to see the 4 Ridgefield/11 Sedro-Woolley winner in an 8:45 p.m. quarterfinal on Court 4.
The Monarchs (14-5), 4-1 in their last five for third in the GSL, are back from seventh in the state in search of their first such title where 1988 Class 3A champion Ellensburg reached the consolation quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs have swept 12 matches this fall entering their 19th state run since 1979 while Mark Morris makes its 17th since 1977.
Abby Harrell, a 5-foot, 9-inch senior outside hitter committed to Villanova University, is the CWAC Player of the Year for the third year in a row after making the first team as a freshman in Fall 2019, and she and Ellensburg are perfect in 14 conference contests this fall.
Olivia Anderson, a 6-foot-6 senior middle blocker who made the Winter 2021 second team, and Alana Marrs, a 6-foot-4 sophomore right side who was a Fall 2021 honorable mention, are also first-team talents.
“I couldn’t be more grateful for my teammates and the love and support that they have shown me throughout my entire high school career,” Anderson said after the Bulldogs’ 3-0 CWAC Tournament championship defeat of Ephrata Nov. 10 in Ellensburg. “It’s something I can never thank them enough for, so I owe it all to them and to Coach Stueckle to go out and give it all I have 100% of the time.”
Lilly Button, a 5-foot-5 senior setter, is a first-time second-team pick with Parker Lyyski, a 6-foot-1 senior middle blocker who was a Winter 2021 honorable mention and a Fall 2021 second-team choice.
Leah Drexler, a 5-foot-9 senior libero, is an honorable mention for the second fall in a row as Hazel Murphy, a 6-foot-2 sophomore right side, received honorable mention for the first time.
Selah senior libero Jacey Scott is the Defensive Player of the Year, Ephrata’s Britney MacLeod is Coach of the Year in her 11th season, and Prosser won Sportsmanship.
“We still have five more practices to improve and prepare,” Lyyski said. “We are all ready to get in the gym and get better this week and peak at state.”