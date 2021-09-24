EHSVBEastValley

Bulldogs junior outside hitter Abby Harrell (10) sends a shot into the East Valley defense Thursday in Ellensburg.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bulldogs had an answer to the Red Devils’ perfect start.

The Ellensburg High volleyball team pulled away from visiting Central Washington Athletic Conference rival East Valley 3-1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17) Thursday and beat the Red Devils for the fourth time in a row.

“I thought we came out strong and had good energy,” Bulldogs coach Jesse Stueckle said. “As we settled into the match, EV benefitted from too many of our unforced errors and defensive breakdowns, which cost us Game 2. But I liked how we responded and continued to put pressure on them: Our block started to see the hitters better and we converted some defensive digs into points. I’m really proud of how all three teams (C, JV, and Varsity) battled tonight for victories.”

The Red Devils (3-1 overall, 1-1 CWAC) came in on a three-sweep streak, but the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0) faced them having taken the last three head-to-head between February and March.

Ellensburg, despite its camouflaged student section theme Thursday, did not run and hide.

The Bulldogs jumped ahead 22-15 with a five-point run in the first set and closed as East Valley mishandled a shot to the back of its floor.

The Red Devils led 12-6 in the second, but four Ellensburg points in a row created 22-22 and 23-23 ties before the Bulldogs dove but could not return East Valley’s final falling point in the back left.

The Red Devils led 6-1 in the third and forced an Ellensburg timeout, but the Bulldogs bounced back to a 9-9 draw as East Valley could not swoop to return a shot to deep center. Ellensburg stretched a 15-15 fourth-set tie to a 24-17 advantage, and Alana Marrs stuffed a Red Devils shot atop the right of the net for the finale.

The fourth set opened 15-15 but the Bulldogs drew an East Valley timeout up 23-17, and Red Devils sophomore Rainey Arnold mishandled Ellensburg’s ultimate spike left into the Bulldogs bleachers for the series clincher.

Abby Harrell led the attack with 20 kills, 10 digs, eight perfect passes and three aces, and Lilly Button and Kacey Mayo kept it running with 19 and 13 respective assists.

Reaghan Naboychik hustled for 11 digs, 10 kills and two aces, Kendall Steele scooped eight digs and seven perfect passes, and Parker Lyyski came away with seven digs, five blocks, three kills and a pair of aces.

Next for Ellensburg is a nonconference home game against Burlington-Edison (3-1) of the Class 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, which suffered its first loss in 3-1 fashion at rival Meridian (Bellingham) Thursday, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.