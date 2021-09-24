Ellensburg volleyball knocks East Valley from the unbeaten BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Sep 24, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bulldogs junior outside hitter Abby Harrell (10) sends a shot into the East Valley defense Thursday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bulldogs had an answer to the Red Devils’ perfect start.The Ellensburg High volleyball team pulled away from visiting Central Washington Athletic Conference rival East Valley 3-1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17) Thursday and beat the Red Devils for the fourth time in a row.“I thought we came out strong and had good energy,” Bulldogs coach Jesse Stueckle said. “As we settled into the match, EV benefitted from too many of our unforced errors and defensive breakdowns, which cost us Game 2. But I liked how we responded and continued to put pressure on them: Our block started to see the hitters better and we converted some defensive digs into points. I’m really proud of how all three teams (C, JV, and Varsity) battled tonight for victories.” The Red Devils (3-1 overall, 1-1 CWAC) came in on a three-sweep streak, but the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0) faced them having taken the last three head-to-head between February and March.Ellensburg, despite its camouflaged student section theme Thursday, did not run and hide.The Bulldogs jumped ahead 22-15 with a five-point run in the first set and closed as East Valley mishandled a shot to the back of its floor. The Red Devils led 12-6 in the second, but four Ellensburg points in a row created 22-22 and 23-23 ties before the Bulldogs dove but could not return East Valley’s final falling point in the back left.The Red Devils led 6-1 in the third and forced an Ellensburg timeout, but the Bulldogs bounced back to a 9-9 draw as East Valley could not swoop to return a shot to deep center. Ellensburg stretched a 15-15 fourth-set tie to a 24-17 advantage, and Alana Marrs stuffed a Red Devils shot atop the right of the net for the finale.The fourth set opened 15-15 but the Bulldogs drew an East Valley timeout up 23-17, and Red Devils sophomore Rainey Arnold mishandled Ellensburg’s ultimate spike left into the Bulldogs bleachers for the series clincher.Abby Harrell led the attack with 20 kills, 10 digs, eight perfect passes and three aces, and Lilly Button and Kacey Mayo kept it running with 19 and 13 respective assists.Reaghan Naboychik hustled for 11 digs, 10 kills and two aces, Kendall Steele scooped eight digs and seven perfect passes, and Parker Lyyski came away with seven digs, five blocks, three kills and a pair of aces.Next for Ellensburg is a nonconference home game against Burlington-Edison (3-1) of the Class 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, which suffered its first loss in 3-1 fashion at rival Meridian (Bellingham) Thursday, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ellensburg East Valley Red Devils Sport Volleyball Dig Timeout Lyyski Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championKittitas County lifts burn banProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputJLL arranges $468.70M construction loan for trophy Class A office development in downtown Bellevue, WACity of Ellensburg hires new Human Resources DirectorJulep Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar brings a taste of the South to townLecture will give insight to Thorp founding fathers and development of Ellensburg Animal HospitalSept. 20 blotter: Women stealing alcoholOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateSept. 21 blotter: Sign seen as violating community standards Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter