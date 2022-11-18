...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and
poor ventilation.
* WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas
Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Northwest Blue
Mountains, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and Simcoe
Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold and very dry air over the region will
promote strong overnight inversions with poor mixing each
afternoon. Concentrations of pollutants near the surface are
expected to increase over time with the potential for degrading
air quality. A weak weather system on Monday will bring
increasing clouds with better ventilation and light
precipitation arriving Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Olivia Anderson (11), Hazel Murphy (3), Lilly Button (6), Abby Harrell (10) and the Ellensburg High School volleyball team celebrate a point against Mark Morris Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The fifth-seed Ellensburg High School volleyball team was right back into the WIAA Class 2A State Championships quarterfinals Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The Bulldogs (16-3 overall) shut out 12-seed Mark Morris 25-15, 25-10, 25-10 in Friday’s first round and advanced to see four-seed returning state runner-up Ridgefield (18-3), a winner of nine in a row after blanking 13-seed Sedro-Woolley, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
This quarterfinal run is Ellensburg’s latest since it ran up the Spudders in 2019.
The Bulldogs jumped ahead 9-4 and drew a Mark Morris (14-6) timeout in their opening first-round set before Olivia Anderson and Alana Marrs finished it with a tandem block. Ellensburg did the same up 6-3 and 17-7 in the second, and again up 15-4 in the third before Abby Harrell’s kill from the left to the back of the Monarchs floor sealed her Bulldogs’ 13th straight-set win and 13th win in a row.
Sarah Stueckle and Mark Morris’ Analiz Birrueta received sportsmanship medallions after the contest.