The fifth-seed Ellensburg High School volleyball team was right back into the WIAA Class 2A State Championships quarterfinals Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

The Bulldogs (16-3 overall) shut out 12-seed Mark Morris 25-15, 25-10, 25-10 in Friday’s first round and advanced to see four-seed returning state runner-up Ridgefield (18-3), a winner of nine in a row after blanking 13-seed Sedro-Woolley, the results of which were unavailable at press time.


