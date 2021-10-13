Ellensburg volleyball season-sweeps Grandview BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 13, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bulldogs junior right-sider Sailor Walker (7) and freshman outside hitter Alana Marrs (14) defend against a Grandview junior middle blocker Natalee Trevino (21) shot Tuesday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bulldogs are on a Central Washington Athletic Conference shutout streak.The Ellensburg High School volleyball team beat rival Grandview 3-0 Tuesday in Ellensburg for a season sweep of the Greyhounds, its fourth defeat of Grandview in 2021 and its third CWAC sweep in a row. Ellensburg (6-3 overall, 5-1 CWAC) led 19-3 in the second set and closed it out when the Greyhounds (2-6, 1-4) could not return a Kacey Mayo serve, and forced a third-set timeout up 21-15 and scored the last four points in a row, the finale of which came when a Grandview shot from the left sailed wide right and out of bounds.Next for the Bulldogs is another CWAC home game against Selah (3-4, 2-2), which swept host Othello Tuesday and which Ellensburg beat in straight sets Sept. 21 for its second defeat of the Vikings in the last three meetings, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenAll good things come to an end, the 420 Loft Art Gallery will close at the end of 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter