EHSvbGrandview

Bulldogs junior right-sider Sailor Walker (7) and freshman outside hitter Alana Marrs (14) defend against a Grandview junior middle blocker Natalee Trevino (21) shot Tuesday in Ellensburg.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bulldogs are on a Central Washington Athletic Conference shutout streak.

The Ellensburg High School volleyball team beat rival Grandview 3-0 Tuesday in Ellensburg for a season sweep of the Greyhounds, its fourth defeat of Grandview in 2021 and its third CWAC sweep in a row.

Ellensburg (6-3 overall, 5-1 CWAC) led 19-3 in the second set and closed it out when the Greyhounds (2-6, 1-4) could not return a Kacey Mayo serve, and forced a third-set timeout up 21-15 and scored the last four points in a row, the finale of which came when a Grandview shot from the left sailed wide right and out of bounds.

Next for the Bulldogs is another CWAC home game against Selah (3-4, 2-2), which swept host Othello Tuesday and which Ellensburg beat in straight sets Sept. 21 for its second defeat of the Vikings in the last three meetings, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.