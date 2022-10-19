Support Local Journalism


It’s full steam ahead into the Central Washington Athletic Conference-leading Ellensburg High School volleyball team’s home stretch.

The No. 10 Bulldogs (9-3 overall, 8-0 CWAC) picked up their eighth sweep, their sixth win in a row and their ninth in their last 10 with a home shutout of Grandview (4-8, 2-6) Tuesday.

