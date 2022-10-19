Leah Drexler (8), Kacey Mayo (1), Alana Marrs (14), Parker Lyyski (5), Abby Harrell (10), Emily Panattoni (12), Taylor Alder (4), Sailor Walker (7) and the Central Washington Athletic Conference-leading Ellensburg High School volleyball team are 10th in the WIAA Class 2A rankings.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Abby Harrell (10), Lilly Button (6), Leah Drexler (8) and the Ellensburg High School volleyball team celebrate a point against Grandview Tuesday.
It’s full steam ahead into the Central Washington Athletic Conference-leading Ellensburg High School volleyball team’s home stretch.
The No. 10 Bulldogs (9-3 overall, 8-0 CWAC) picked up their eighth sweep, their sixth win in a row and their ninth in their last 10 with a home shutout of Grandview (4-8, 2-6) Tuesday.
“Everybody do that Bulldog Rumble,” said the K-9 Unit student section as Ellensburg drew Greyhound timeouts up 17-13 in the first set, 14-5 in the second and 16-14 in the third.
The Bulldogs gave up their only conference set Oct. 4 at seventh-ranked Selah (9-2, 7-1), and Grandview is Ellensburg's latest season-swept rival since East Valley (2-9, 0-8).
The Bulldogs can make Prosser (2-8, 2-5), from which they’ve taken three straight-set wins in a row, their third doubled-up rival in a road contest scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Ellensburg also carries momentum from the Oct. 15 Burlington-Edison Tournament.
“We defeated Tumwater (RPI 16) and Lynden (RPI 5) in the first pool, and then beat Anacortes (RPI 38) before losing to Columbia River (RPI 1)," Bulldogs coach Jesse Stueckle said. "We couldn't stay and play through the bracket portion of the afternoon because of Homecoming, but would have been seeded third. We ended by playing and defeating Fife (RPI 19) before heading back to Ellensburg. We saw some of the teams we expect to see at State and were able to compete well most of the day.”