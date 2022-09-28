Leah Lewis (9), Kacey Mayo (1), Alana Marrs (14), Olivia Anderson (11), Emily Panattoni (12), Parker Lyyski (5), Leah Drexler (8) and the Ellensburg High School volleyball team pulled off their fourth straight-set win of the young season against Prosser Tuesday.
The Ellensburg High School K-9 Student Section brought a Hawaii 5-0 vibe Tuesday.
Ellensburg junior outside hitter/right side Leah Lewis serves against Prosser Tuesday.
Ellensburg senior libero Leah Drexler serves against Prosser Tuesday.
Ellensburg senior defensive specialist/libero Anna Panattoni serves against Prosser Tuesday.
Finally, the Ellensburg High School volleyball team entered its regular-season home debut with Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Prosser before the Hawaii 5-0-themed K-9 Unit Student Section Tuesday.
The Bulldogs hit their stride in the second set of a 25-19, 25-7, 25-15 sweep, their fourth shutout in their last five games and their eighth triumph over the Mustangs in a row since Sept. 27, 2018.
“It’s nice: We had a long road trip — four of ‘em,” said Ellensburg coach Jesse Stueckle after his Bulldogs returned from East Valley, Grandview, Anacortes and Burlington-Edison. “I told the girls there were 555 miles, all on the road, from last week, so it’s nice to be here in front of the crowd on our home court. Our girls love playing in front of their parents, their friends, their peers. The K-9 was awesome today.”
Ellensburg (4-3 overall, 3-0 CWAC) sent Prosser (0-5, 0-2) to its second straight-set loss in a row and its third in its last four outings.
“Sweeps are going to happen when we take care of our business,” Stueckle said. “We try to be consistent. We had ebbs and flows tonight, and there’s a lot of things that we can control and clean up, but we’re a team that’s continuing to look at small things, and hopefully those things are going to add up.”
The Bulldogs and Mustangs tied the first set 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 5-5, 9-9 and 11-11 before Ellensburg led 21-17 and forced a timeout. Olivia Anderson, taller at 6 feet, 6 inches than the tallest Mustang, 6-foot sophomore Lay’lee Dixon, patrolled the top-center of the net early.
“She’s played on the right side and she’s played in the middle, so this year, with the pieces we have, we felt that was just a good piece that allows her to defend from pin to pin,” Stueckle said. “She’s embraced that, and she’s really a good centerpiece in what we’re trying to do with our net defense, and she’s learning and she’s growing with that as well.”
The Bulldogs led 8-0 and 14-4 in the second and, though Prosser opened the third up 5-0, Ellensburg pulled even at 7-7, 10-10, 11-11, 12-12 and 13-13 before it jumped ahead and forced timeouts at 18-13 and 23-14.
Abby Harrell led with 15 kills, five digs, three aces and two blocks, and Leah Drexler kept the floor clean with 11 digs, seven perfect passes, five aces and five assists. Kacey Mayo dished out 12 assists and nine digs as Lilly Button kept her side in motion with 10 assists and nine digs, Parker Lyyski landed seven kills and a pair of blocks, and Anderson and Hazel Murphy both spiked the Mustangs four times.
The Bulldogs celebrated 10 aces against 6 errors on 74 attempts for a 92% clip, and came away with 32 kills with eight errors on 82 attempts.
Next for the 16th-ranked Bulldogs is a trip to No. 6 Selah (5-1, 3-0 and a winner of four in a row before its contest Thursday in Prosser) for a 6:30 p.m. scheduled tip-off Oct. 4.
“Compared to last week where we played four games and practiced twice, this week we get to practice four times and play once,” said Stueckle, whose side can beat the Vikings for the fourth time in its last five tries since Feb. 18, 2020. “Selah’s always a great opponent, we’re going to be excited to go to Selah, and we’re going to work really hard, is the plan.”