Finally, the Ellensburg High School volleyball team entered its regular-season home debut with Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Prosser before the Hawaii 5-0-themed K-9 Unit Student Section Tuesday.

The Bulldogs hit their stride in the second set of a 25-19, 25-7, 25-15 sweep, their fourth shutout in their last five games and their eighth triumph over the Mustangs in a row since Sept. 27, 2018.

