It’s time for the Ellensburg High School volleyball team to find out who its WIAA Class 2A State Championships first-round opponent will be.
The Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament’s top-seed Bulldogs (15-3 overall) replaced third-seed Ephrata (13-6) as champion in a 25-17, 25-14, 25-12 sweep, their 12th win in a row and their 12th shutout for a trip to State Thursday in Ellensburg.
”We’re ready and excited to get into the gym, focus on the little things, strengthen our connections, focus and really dial in as we approach the state tournament,” said Abby Harrell, a senior outside hitter who finished with 13 kills and nine digs. “We’ve met all of our goals thus far, but still have so much left to accomplish at the State tournament. I’m excited and hopeful to see what we’re capable of achieving.”
The Bulldogs, back from the consolation quarterfinals as are the Tigers, improved to 14-0 against their CWAC rivals and will open their Nov. 18-19 State run at the Yakima Valley SunDome against an opponent to be announced.
”These last few games we have plateaued, and tonight we decided we need to pick up the pace for the district championship,” said Parker Lyyski, a senior middle blocker/right side who came away with three kills, an assist, a dig and a block. “The last time we played in Ephrata we didn’t play at our best, and we wanted to put it away tonight. As always, we love playing in front of our home crowd, so that was huge.”
Ellensburg, which won the 1988 Class 3A title and is off to state for the 19th time since its Class 3A trip in 1979, denied Ephrata, fresh from a 3-2 semifinal upset of second seed Selah, its third win in its last five tries.
“We just did what we needed to do and adjusted when necessary,” said Lilly Button, a senior setter who came away with 12 assists and seven digs. “As far as the energy of the team, we all know we play better when we are really excited, so why not take it to the next level in the district championship?”
Kacey Mayo, a junior setter (11 assists and three digs), helped to keep the Bulldogs running through 1-1, 2-2, 6-6 second-set ties and a 2-2 third-set draw on the way to an 18-6 advantage.
”The grind isn’t over,” said Olivia Anderson, a senior middle blocker with six kills and five blocks in the evening. “Next we’re onto State, where we have to step it up again like we did tonight. We have to continue to show up and just work hard and keep playing for each other like we did tonight. This is what we’ve wanted all season, and it’s now time to go out and play for each other one last time.”