The Ellensburg High School volleyball team is off to State for the 19th time since 1979.

It’s time for the Ellensburg High School volleyball team to find out who its WIAA Class 2A State Championships first-round opponent will be.

The Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament’s top-seed Bulldogs (15-3 overall) replaced third-seed Ephrata (13-6) as champion in a 25-17, 25-14, 25-12 sweep, their 12th win in a row and their 12th shutout for a trip to State Thursday in Ellensburg.


