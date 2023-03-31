The Ladies 18-Hole Division opened its 2023 golf season with a nine-hole scramble March 23 at Ellensburg Golf Club. Results were:
Team 3 — Molly Pieters, Becky Wiman, Kathy Jurgens, 41; Team 1 — Beth Habib, Gail O’Neill, 42; Team 2 — Jackie Galbraith, Anita Boyum, Mary Hubbard, 44.
The Ladies 18-Hole Division also met for a game of Least Fairways Thursday at Ellensburg Golf Club. Results were:
Div. A — Debbie Whitman, 67; Div. B — Sharon Henry, 66; Div. C — Velma Henry, 71.
Ellensburg Golf Club is home to nine- and 18-hole ladies’ golf groups which meet weekly mid-March through mid-October. Both groups welcome new members of all abilities looking to meet other lady golfers and participate in fun golf games.
The Nifty Niners is a nine-hole golf group that meets Tuesdays at 8:45 a.m. They will begin their 2023 season Tuesday, and ladies interested in joining this low-key group can contact Sharon Henry at 509-899-5300 or the Ellensburg Golf Club at 509-962-2984.
The Ladies 18-Hole Golf Division currently meets at 8:45 a.m. on Thursdays for weekly golf.
In addition to weekly golf, members have the opportunity to visit other courses and participate in guest days, inter-valley tournaments and Washington State Women’s Public Link Association tournaments.
Interested players can reach Kathy Jurgens at 509-899-5300 or the Ellensburg Golf Course at 509-962-2984.