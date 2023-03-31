Women's golf

The Ladies 18-Hole Division opened its 2023 golf season with a nine-hole scramble March 23 at Ellensburg Golf Club. From left, Kathy Jurgens, Becky Wiman and Molly Pieters won with a score of 41.

 KATHY JURGENS

The Ladies 18-Hole Division opened its 2023 golf season with a nine-hole scramble March 23 at Ellensburg Golf Club. Results were:

Team 3 — Molly Pieters, Becky Wiman, Kathy Jurgens, 41; Team 1 — Beth Habib, Gail O’Neill, 42; Team 2 — Jackie Galbraith, Anita Boyum, Mary Hubbard, 44.


