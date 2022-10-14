Subscribe
Oct. 4
The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Low Gross – Back Nine. Results were:
Div. A – NP; Div. B – Jackie Galbraith 51; Div. C – Yvette Hake 51; Div. D — NP
Oct. 6
The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Accuracy. Results were:
Div. A – Jackie Galbraith 13; Div. B – Margo Cordner 8; Div. C – NP; Div. D – Velma Henry 11
Oct. 13
The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Horse Race. Winning teams were:
Win – Joy Chrismer and Sharon Henry; Place – Beth Habib and Gail O’Neill; Show – Peg Whitaker and Velma Henry
