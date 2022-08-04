Subscribe
Ellensburg Women’s Golf League results
Tuesday
The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of 6 Best Holes – Front Nine. Results were:
Div. A – Molly Pieters 28; Div. B – Terri Rasmussen 30; Div. C – Diane Wilson, Pam Zupan, tie, 33; Div. D – Cami Hedrick 31.
Thursday
The Ladies 18-Hole Division had 12 players competing for the club championship. Low gross leaders after the first round are:
Flight 1 – Molly Pieters 83; Flight 2 – Sandy Morris 98; Flight 3 - Beth Habib 101.
The final round will be played on August 11th. The ladies also played a game of Low Gross. Results were:
Div. A – Molly Pieters 83; Div. B – Beth Habib 101; Div. C – Anita Boyum 118; Div. D – NP.
