Ellensburg women’s golf Ellensburg women's golf Jake McNeal Jake McNeal Author email May 12, 2023 May 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ellensburg women’s golf resultsThe Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Low Gross — Back Nine on April 25. Results were:Div. A — Molly Pieters 47; Div. B — Beth Habib 46; Div. C — Anita Boyum 59.The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Skins on April 27. Results were:Div. A — NP; Div. B — Jackie Galbraith, Barb Taylor, tie, 4; Div. C — Velma Henry 4.The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Least Fairways — Front Nine on May 2. Results were:Div. A — Molly Pieters 29; Div. B — Sharon Henry 29; Div. C — Camie Hedrick, Jonelle Bull, tie, 38.The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Low Gross on May 4. Results were:Div. A — Debbie Whitman 91; Div. B — Sharon Henry 98; Div. C — Anita Boyum 109.May 4 was also the first day of the annual match play President’s Cup Tournament. Play will continue for the next three weeks with the final round to be played on May 25.The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Odd Holes — Back Nine on Tuesday. Results were:Div. A — Mary Hubbard, Debbie Whitman, tie, 12.5; Div. B — Lisa McAfee 9.5; Div. C — Anita Boyum 6.5.The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Sand & Water on Thursday. Results were:Div. A — Joy Chrismer, Mary Hubbard, Gail O’Neill, tie, 1; Div. B — Beth Habib, Becky Wiman, tie, 0; Div. C — Anita Boyum 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Golf Sports Chemistry Industry Music Tennis Games And Toys Linguistics Jake McNeal Author email Follow Jake McNeal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now ESD: 'Swatting' incident leads to lockdown Music in the streets — Familiar faces, new places highlighted at the 2023 Ellensburg Music Festival DEI Commission continues work to make Ellensburg a home for all State will compensate local residents to 'Go Solar' Star power — Rocker Steiner, Brody Cress lead an all-star cast of riders at Xtreme Bares and Broncs Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards KVH Family Medicine CW Barbershop 02 Central Washington Carpet Cleaning KVH Pharmacy CW Barbershop 01 Grebb, Etc. CPAs KVH Hospice KVH Medical Specialties KVH Workplace Health Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand Sadie Thayer KCHM Wise Automotive KVH Dermatology Snow River Equipment KVH Women's Health KVH Primary Care Julie Virden JaKe's Custom tinting Cara Marrs CareNet Ellensburg KVH Urgent Care Shaw's Furniture Marguerite Marrs Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff Jim's Glass Knudson Hardware Kelleher Ford Jill Gunderson KVH Surgical KVH Rehabilitation Brookside Crematory Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters