Ellensburg Women’s Golf League
Sept. 6
The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of T’s & F’s – Back Nine. Results were:
Div. A – Molly Pieters, Jackie Galbraith, tie, 24; Div. B – NP; Div. C – Yvette Hake, Diane Wilson, tie, 31; Div. D — Carolee Moesch 40
Sept. 13
The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Sub Par 3 Holes – Front Nine. Results were:
Div. A – NP; Div. B – Terri Rasmussen 41; Div. C – Yvette Hake 44; Div. D — NP
Sept. 15
The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Beat the Pro. Results were:
Jackie Galbraith, Sandy Morris and Debbie Whitman played great golf with net scores besting our pro, Frank Crimp.
Ellensburg Golf Club
Wednesday League Golf
Sept. 14
Front 9
Gross: T-1. John Heaton/Mark Lewis 38; 3. Larry Hudson 41
Net: 1. Shawn Hedrick 32; 2. Jason Reuble 33 1/2; 3. Jeff Zeleny 35
