The Bulldogs out-pinned Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Ephrata six times to four in their first home meet of the season Thursday, and they’re off to the Best of the West Tournament Friday and Saturday at Pasco High School.
The two-day, 18-team meet is set to include boys and girls from Washington, Oregon and Montana.
“We’re going to get some good wrestling there,” Ellensburg coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger said. “We’re hoping to go in there up on top and see where we’re going.”
In the meantime, the Bulldogs, back from seventh at Mat Classic XXXII in Feb. 2020 where Ephrata went 12th, beat the Tigers 52-30.
“The kids wrestled awesome,” Wolfenbarger said. “They went out there with fire. Tonight they looked strong, they were wrestling tough and everybody was fighting to the end, so my hat’s off to them.”
Dale Faubin’s number came up first at 160 pounds at weigh-in, and he pinned Tigers junior Hudson Sager in the opening period.
“Dale Faubion went out there right off the bat and was wrestling their best kid,” Wolfenbarger said. “We knew that was going to be a real good match, and he went out there and got us going.”
Breck Hammond (170) pinned Ephrata junior Estevan Contreras in the first two minutes, Sean Davis (195) pinned junior Vaden Dormaier in the second period, and Logan Stolen (220) pinned junior Ellis Anderson in the first frame before Ephrata junior heavyweight Jose Pelayo did the same to Deklin Graham.
Ellensburg’s Abraham Lopez (106) accepted a forfeit, Tigers junior William Flynn (113) pinned Tyler Bacon in the second period and sophomore Walker Fulk (120) pinned Elijah Pearson in the first.
Jack Eylar (126) beat senior Josue Sanchez Guerrero by 17-1 technical fall, Ryder Suemori (132) pinned junior Lain Wurl in the second, Konner Carlson (138) pinned sophomore Jerry Vasquez in the first, and Jacob Bacon (145) beat junior Cristobal Soltero Zepeda by 20-4 technical fall before junior John Shea (152) pinned Luke Bayne in the first.
“It’s nice to finally have our first home dual of the season,” Wolfenbarger said. “The kids were excited and we got a new mat, so they were pretty stoked about that, and to come away with a win on our first night out was amazing.”
Hammond came into the home meet after winning the Leonard Schutte Invitational Invite championship at 182 Saturday at Othello High, having pinned Huskies sophomore Don Eldred in 1:55 for the title.
Faubion fell to Class 3A Southridge (Kennewick) senior Jonathan Lowe in 1:16 in his final at 170 as Jacob Bacon (145), Sean Davis (195) and Richard Wellington (220) all went third and Tyler Bacon (113) came up fourth.
Othello won the team championship with 285 points over Class 1A Wapato (159.5) and Ellensburg (122) in the 11-school field.
ELLENSBURG 52, EPHRATA 30
106: Abraham Lopez, Ellensburg, accepted forfeit; 113: William Flynn, Ephrata, pinned Tyler Bacon, second period; 120: Walker Fulk, Ephrata, pinned Elijah Pearson, first period; 126: Jack Eylar, Ellensburg, def. Josue Sanchez Guerrero, technical fall, 17-1; 132: Ryder Suemori, Ellensburg, pinned Lain Wurl, second period; 138: Konner Carlson, Ellensburg, pinned Jerry Vasquez, first period; 145: Jacob Bacon, Ellensburg, def. Cristobal Soltero, technical fall, 20-4; 152: John Shea, Ephrata, pinned Luke Bayne, first period; 160: Dale Faubion, Ellensburg, pinned Hudson Sager, first period; 170: Breck Hammond, Ellensburg, pinned Estevan Contreras, first period; 182: Kaden Hallatt, Ephrata, accepted forfeit; 195: Sean Davis, Ellensburg, pinned Vaden Dormaier, second period; 220: Logan Stolen, Ellensburg, pinned Ellis Anderson, first period; 285: Jose Pelayo, Ephrata, pinned Deklin Graham, first period.
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Rich Azurin, Wapato, pinned Lopez, 3:21; Consolation round 2: Bye; Consolation round 3: Lopez pinned Christopher Garcia, Othello, 3:34; Consolation semifinal: Preston Neufeld, Reardan, def. Lopez, major decision, 11-2.
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Troy Mendez, Othello, pinned Bacon, 1:35; Consolation round 2: Bye; Consolation round 3: Bacon pinned Anthony Perez, Wapato, 3:53; Consolation semifinal: Bacon pinned Leif Holmgren, Ellensburg, 1:19; Third-place match: Troy Mendez, Othello, def. Bacon, 11-6.
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Holmgren def. Weston Stowe, Moses Lake, 6-4; Semifinal: Isaac Toro, Royal, pinned Holmgren, :35; Consolation semifinal: Tyler Bacon, Ellensburg, pinned Holmgren, :35.
Round 1: Jakob Moreno, Chiawana, def. Pearson, technical fall, 15-0, 4:00; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Uriel Bautista, Royal, def. Pearson, 11-4.
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Eylar pinned Alexander Mendez, Othello, 3:35; Semifinal: Devin Boone, Southridge, def. Eylar, 9-5; Consolation semifinal: Anthony Abundiz, Othello, def. Eylar, major decision, 10-1.
Round 1: Carlson pinned Bryson Aaronsohn, Moses Lake, 1:16; Quarterfinal: Adriel Flores, Othello, def. Carlson, 14-8; Consolation round 2: Carlson pinned Jessie Humpherys, Moses Lake, 1:43; Consolation round 3: Stephen Jackson, Moses Lake, def. Carlson, 8-4.
Round 1: Michael def. Parker Freeman, Othello, 8-7; Quarterfinal: Michael pinned Dominic Rothwell, Chiawana, 2:45; Semifinal: Juan Lauriano, Othello, pinned Michael, 3:45; Consolation semifinal: Colby Ducatt, Cascade Christian, pinned Michael, 2:34.
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Zane Johnson, Naches Valley, pinned Bacon, 3:46; Consolation round 2: Bye; Consolation round 3: Bacon pinned Cody Routh, Reardan, :51; Consolation semifinal: Bacon pinned Cesar Loza, Wapato, 1:42; Third-place match: Bacon pinned Zander Zackula, Southridge, 1:16.
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Faubion def. Carmine Garza, Othello, 10-4; Semifinal: Faubion def. Jacob Tobery, Southridge, 5-1; First-place match: Jonathan Lowe, Southridge, pinned Faubion, 1:16.
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Hammond pinned Jorge Mendoza, Wapato, 2:49; Semifinal: Hammond def. Alexis Espindola, Othello, 6-2; First-place match: Hammond pinned Don Eldred, Othello, 1:55.
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Trevor Hoopes, Southridge, def. Davis, 5-1; Consolation round 2: Bye; Consolation round 3: Davis pinned Rafael Hernandez, Wapato, 1:22; Consolation semifinal: Davis def. Logan Stolen, Ellensburg, 4-3; Third-place match: Davis def. Trevor Hoopes, Southridge, 3-2.
Round 1: Eric Mendoza, Chiawana, pinned Femrite, 1:35; Consolation round 1: Asher Garnick, Royal, pinned Femrite, :42.
220 Richard Wellington third
Round 1: Wellington pinned Hassen Benedicto, Wapato, 1:31; Quarterfinal: Wellington pinned Hunter Turley, Naches Valley, 5:56; Semifinal: Josue Solorio, Othello, pinned Wellington, :47; Consolation semifinal: Wellington pinned Brian Rivera, Cascade Christian, 2:28; Third-place match: Wellington pinned Anthony Solorio, 1:27.
Round 1: Amjed Algburi, Southridge, pinned Graham, 1:17; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Emmanuel Fernandez, Kiona Benton, pinned Graham, :56.
1. Othello 285; 2. Wapato 159.5; 3. Ellensburg 122; 3. Ellensburg 122; 4. Naches Valley 107; Southridge 94.5; 6. Reardan 73; T-7. Chiawana 67.5; T-7. Royal 67.5; 9. Cascade Christian 49; 10. Kiona Benton 41; 11. Moses Lake 9